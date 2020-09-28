COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Ardina sputters in Major buildup, ties for 35th
Dottie Ardina
LPGA.com
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - September 28, 2020 - 3:15pm

MANILA, Philippines –  Dottie Ardina stumbled in the first of a two-Symetra Tour event buildup for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, ending up tied for 35th with a 70 in the IOA Classic won by Laura Wearn via playoff over fellow American Haylee Harford in Longwood, Florida Sunday.

Ardina fought back from a double-bogey mishap on No. 12 with three birdies in a five-hole stretch from No. 16 but flubbed a couple of birdie chances the rest of the way to settle for a 34-36 and a 54-hole total of two-under 211.

That was eight shots behind Wearn, who birdied the 18th in regulation to fire a 69 and force a playoff at 203 then parred the first extra hole to frustrate Harford, who carded a 70, and nail her third career crown.

Fil-Am Clariss Guce saved her best for last and shot a 68 to earn a share of 30th at 210 worth $1,275. Ardina received $1,065.

Ardina, who had two missed cut stints and a best tied for 20th finish (Marathon Classic) in the LPGA Tour this year, had aimed at a solid finish in the IOA Classic at the Alaqua Country Club where she finished tied for second in 2018 as she gears up for the LPGA’s second major — the PGA Championship in Pennsylvania on October 8-11.

She limped for tied for 64th in the British Women’s Open in Scotland last month and wound up joint 42nd in last week’s Portland Classic.

The Canlubang pro, meanwhile, hopes to redeem herself in the Symetra Classic firing off Thursday, also in Florida.

