Filipino MMA star sees Pacquiao stopping McGregor

MANILA, Philippines – Boxing legend and fighting senator Manny Pacquiao will have a field day in the ring against UFC superstar Conor McGregor in their upcoming superfight, at least according to Filipino MMA ace Lito Adiwang.

Adiwang, the current ONE Championship’s no.5 strawweight contender, predicts a knockout win by Pacquiao within six rounds simply due to his experience and boxing acumen despite McGregor’s known power in the octagon.

“I just don’t see any scenario in which McGregor will win this fight. I predict Pacquiao will find an opening and take him out in the early rounds. He will finish McGregor early,” he said.

“Pacquiao beats McGregor in every category. The only thing McGregor has going for him is his youth, but everything else, our people’s champ blows him out of the water.”

Adiwang (11-2-0) also cited McGregor’s calibre as a former UFC champion but assured that boxing against the only eight-division champion would be an entire different battle.

The reigning WBA super welterweight champion Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39KOs) is primed for a mega crossover bout against McGregor (22-4-0) early next year in Middle East, according to both camps.

Pacquiao will be the second great boxer to test the mettle of MMA veteran after unbeaten Floyd Mayweather’s 10th round TKO win over McGregor in 2017.