COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Filipino MMA star sees Pacquiao stopping McGregor
Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor
Filipino MMA star sees Pacquiao stopping McGregor
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - September 28, 2020 - 3:05pm

MANILA, Philippines – Boxing legend and fighting senator Manny Pacquiao will have a field day in the ring against UFC superstar Conor McGregor in their upcoming superfight, at least according to Filipino MMA ace Lito Adiwang.

Adiwang, the current ONE Championship’s no.5 strawweight contender, predicts a knockout win by Pacquiao within six rounds simply due to his experience and boxing acumen despite McGregor’s known power in the octagon.

“I just don’t see any scenario in which McGregor will win this fight. I predict Pacquiao will find an opening and take him out in the early rounds. He will finish McGregor early,” he said. 

“Pacquiao beats McGregor in every category. The only thing McGregor has going for him is his youth, but everything else, our people’s champ blows him out of the water.”

Adiwang (11-2-0) also cited McGregor’s calibre as a former UFC champion but assured that boxing against the only eight-division champion would be an entire different battle. 

The reigning WBA super welterweight champion Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39KOs) is primed for a mega crossover bout against McGregor (22-4-0) early next year in Middle East, according to both camps. 

Pacquiao will be the second great boxer to test the mettle of MMA veteran after unbeaten Floyd Mayweather’s 10th round TKO win over McGregor in 2017.

BOXING CONOR MCGREGOR MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
By the numbers: LeBron James in the NBA Finals
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Before the three-time NBA champion heads back to the biggest stage of the NBA, Philstar.com takes a look on some of the notable...
Sports
fbfb
Celtics cool down Heat to stay alive
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Using a huge third quarter run, the Celtics kept themselves alive in the best-of-seven series and closed in on the deficit,...
Sports
fbfb
Cignal’s Espejo, Daquis join Lakers-Nuggets virtual fans gallery
By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 days ago
Espejo and Daquis have been the leaders of Cignal volleyball club in the Spikers’ Turf and PSL, respectively, apart...
Sports
fbfb
'King James' has Lakers eyeing return to NBA throne
5 hours ago
LeBron James arrived in Los Angeles vowing to restore the Lakers to NBA glory, and "King James" plans to make good on that...
Sports
fbfb
'Super' Herro erupts for 37 points as Heat thwart Celtics for 3-1 lead
4 days ago
Rising star Tyler Herro scored a career-high 37 points and Jimmy Butler chipped in 24 as the Miami Heat seized command of...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
New start date for virus-delayed Olympic torch relay
20 minutes ago
The Tokyo 2020 torch relay, which was put on hold when the Olympics were delayed over the coronavirus, will start next March...
Sports
fbfb
Ardina sputters in Major buildup, ties for 35th
By Dante Navarro | 29 minutes ago
Dottie Ardina stumbled in the first of a two-Symetra Tour event buildup for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
Sports
fbfb
SEAG skateboard champ Means joins charity tourney in LA
By John Bryan Ulanday | 57 minutes ago
Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Christiana Means tests her mettle against the world’s best pro skaters this Sunday...
Sports
fbfb
Face-to-face, online voting mulled for Philippine Olympic body polls
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Is a “blended” election in the Philippine Olympic Committee where voting members can vote face-to-face and online...
Sports
fbfb
The opportunity for LeBron and the Lakers
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are back in the NBA Finals. And is there anyone who doesn’t think they will not annex their 17th...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with