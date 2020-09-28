COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
SEAG skateboard champ Means joins charity tourney in LA
Fil-American Christiana Means
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - September 28, 2020 - 2:47pm

MANILA, Philippines – Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Christiana Means tests her mettle against the world’s best pro skaters this Sunday in a charity Backyard Skate Battle tournament in LA, California.

The 23-year-old Filipina skateboarder will clash against seven other skaters for a luxurious electric scooter and $10,000 grand prize to be donated to non-profit organizations amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

But more than the prestigious title, Means said that it’s a chance for women skaters like her to prove their worth in the sport that will make its debut as an official medal event in the Tokyo Olympics.

“Women want to be accepted in the full skateboarding community with the guys and be able to showcase our skills, to grow and match up to their level one day.  It’s nice to see women being included in the skate world,” she said.

The California tourney will mark Means’ first action back on the park since capturing two silver and one gold medal in the biennial meet held in Tagaytay last December.

She finished runner-up twice behind Asian Games gold medalist and compatriot Margielyn Didal in the game of STAKE and street events before ruling the women’s park category.

Along with Didal, Means was also a semifinalist in the World Championship of Skateboarding last year in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

