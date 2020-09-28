Face-to-face, online voting mulled for Philippine Olympic body polls

MANILA, Philippines – Is a “blended” election in the Philippine Olympic Committee where voting members can vote face-to-face and online possible?

POC president Abraham Tolentino floated this possibility in response to Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevalla’s open plea to move the election from November 27 to January or February next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s not that easy because you have to amend the constitution to do that and we have no more time,” said Tolentino. “But if his (Puentevella) concern is health or logistics, then he can do it by proxy or via blended election.”

The Tagaytay Congressman and PhilCycling chief, however, clarified that the POC election committee chaired by Atty. Teodoro Kalaw III will have a say if it will allow online polling or not.

“They (POC election committee) have the power to set guidelines with regards to how the election should be done,” said Tolentino.

Kalaw, whose other members of his committee are Congressman Eric Martinez, chair of the House Youth and Sports Committee, and former International Olympic Committee representative Frank Elizalde, said they will consider all proposals.

“The committee will meet to deliberate on any and all suggestions,” said Kalaw.

Puentevella made the suggestion after saying that most a lot of the voting members are in their senior years while some are based in the provinces, which makes travel during the quarantine hard.

And allowing them to vote online could address the problem.