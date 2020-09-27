COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Ardina makes cut but way off pace
Dottie Ardina
Symetra Tour File
Ardina makes cut but way off pace
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - September 27, 2020 - 1:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Dottie Ardina hardly checked a wobbly short game and scrambled for an even par 71, safely making it to the final round of the IOA Classic but falling nine strokes behind new leader Min-G Kim of Korea in Longwood, Florida Saturday.

Ardina hit all but two of 13 fairways after going 12-of-13 Friday and made 28 putts for the second straight day but she failed to hit regulation six times after missing the greens seven times in her opening round 70.

She birdied No. 13 in a backside start at the par-71 Alaqua Country Club but hit an errant approach shot on the par-4 14th and made a double-bogey. Though she recovered with back-to-back birdies from No. 4, the Canlubang pro bogeyed the eighth for a 34-37 card.

With a 141 total, Ardina dropped to joint 38th, now nine shots off Kim, who took charge with a six-birdie, one-bogey round for a second 66 and a 132 in the 54-hole tournament of the Symetra Tour.

South African Paula Reto shot the day’s best 65 to tie American Haylee Harford, who also fired a 66, at 133 while first round leader Samantha Wagner of the US faded with a 72 and tumbled to a share of sixth at 138 with six others.

Fil-Am Clariss Guce also advanced with a 70 but like Ardina, lay too far off at 142.

The event serves as part of Ardina’s buildup for the LPGA Tour’s second major – the KPMG PGA Championship slated October 8-11 in Pennsylvania where tour rookie and current driving leader Bianca Pagdanganan is also scheduled to play.

Ardina is also set to compete in another Symetra Tour event next week, the Symetra Classic, also in Florida, before the PGA Championship while Pagdanganan is in the reserved list of the next LPGA tournament, the Shoprite Classic, in New Jersey.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Celtics cool down Heat to stay alive
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Using a huge third quarter run, the Celtics kept themselves alive in the best-of-seven series and closed in on the deficit,...
Sports
fbfb
PBA door remains closed for Abueva
By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
It’s still a no-go for suspended Phoenix player Calvin Abueva in the coming PBA bubble in Clark in Pampanga.
Sports
fbfb
Cignal’s Espejo, Daquis join Lakers-Nuggets virtual fans gallery
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Espejo and Daquis have been the leaders of Cignal volleyball club in the Spikers’ Turf and PSL, respectively, apart...
Sports
fbfb
Tennis champ Osaka, NBA MVP Antetokounmpo banner athletes in Time 100 list
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Being at the forefront of social activism in 2020, three-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka led all athletes in her second...
Sports
fbfb
Lakers fend off pesky Nuggets for commanding 3-1 lead
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Despite a pesky Denver side that kept themselves within striking distance all game long, Anthony Davis and LeBron James were...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
PVL still waiting for practice permission, expects delay in conference opening
By Joey Villar | 10 minutes ago
The PVL is having a hard time getting approval from the Inter-Agency Task Force because there is no government agency directly...
Sports
fbfb
Lakers close out Nuggets, clinch Finals berth
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the Lakers squad proved too much for the "Comeback Kids" and are bringing LA to...
Sports
fbfb
Casimero makes easy work of Ghanian foe, retains bantamweight belt
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The heavily favored Casimero (30-4, 21 KOs) only needed three rounds to subdue Micah (24-1, 19 KOs), and gave the Ghana native...
Sports
fbfb
Casimero picked over Micah
By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
WBO bantamweight champion JohnRiel Casimero is a solid 7-1 favorite to dispose of unbeaten Ghanaian challenger Duke Micah...
Sports
fbfb
Ardina fights back with 70
By Dante Navarro | 13 hours ago
Dottie Ardina put on a late charge to salvage a one-under 70 but lay six strokes off a hot-starting Samantha Wagner of the...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with