PBA vows full support to Gilas in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers
Gilas Pilipinas during the 30th Southeast Asian Games
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 26, 2020 - 3:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — The PBA has assured its complete backing to Gilas Pilipinas come the resumption of national team duties in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

This was the statement of league commissioner Willie Marcial following the announcement of the basketball federation of adapting "bubble-type" formats for the next two windows of the Asia Cup Qualifiers.

"Ang PBA team owners at ang PBA ay nanatiling committed na supportahan ang Gilas," said Marcial.

The PBA is set to resume play in its own 'bubble' in Clark City by October and will likely run until the first or second week of December.

When asked if players will be made available by the first two set of games of Gilas Pilipinas in November, Marcial only mentioned their commitment to the February games, stating that SBP has only asked for their help for the latter window.

"Ang binanggit sa amin ni SBP president Al Panlilio ay February, and we're committed to that. Walang pagbabago sa commitment ng PBA sa SBP at Gilas," Marcial said.

A clear image of what Gilas Pilipinas will look like in the next window of the Asia Cup Quallifiers has yet to be seen, with a lot of details still not set on FIBA's end.

BASKETBALL GILAS PILIPINAS PBA
