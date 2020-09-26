Air Jordan 35 officially unveiled

MANILA, Philippines — The Jordan brand has released its latest shoe in Michael Jordan's signature line, the Air Jordan 35, on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

The latest shoe pays homage to the Air Jordan 5, first released 30 years ago, with nods to the decades-old shoe through the Air Jordan 35's shoe tongue design and heel molding.

It also features an updated version of the "eclipse plate", propulsion and stabilization technology introduced on last year's Air Jordan 34.

"The Air Jordan signature shoe has and will always be the most important shoe we make each year," said Jordan Brand President Craig Williams.

"Basketball is where the Jordan Brand started, and it's where we'll continue to invest in and advance our never-ending pursuit of excellence on the court," he added.

Among those who already debuted the newest Jordan signature shoe was New York Liberty point guard Kia Nurse in the WNBA bubble.

Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker also put the new kicks to the test during Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The new kicks will drop globally on October 17. China, meanwhile, will get its first look of the Air Jordan 35 by September 27.