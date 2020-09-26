COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Pinay aces clinch LPGA major berths
Bianca Pagdanganan
STAR/ File
Pinay aces clinch LPGA major berths
Dante Navarro (The Philippine Star) - September 26, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Rookie Bianca Pagdanganan gears up for her first Major test while veteran Dottie Ardina seeks to redeem herself from a mediocre finish in the British Women’s Open as they see action in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in two weeks time in Pennsylvania.

The $4.3 million event, the second of the five major championships on the LPGA Tour, will feature nine of the world’s top 10, headed by No. 2 Nelly Korda of the US, joint No. 3 Danielle Kang, also of the US, Canadian No. 4 Brooke Henderson, Aussie No. 5 Minjee Lee, No. 6 Sung Hyun Park and fellow Korean No. 7 Sei Young Kim, No. 8 Nasa Hataoka of Japan, Korean No. 9 In Bee Park and No. 10 Lexi Thompson, also of the US.

No. 1 Jin Young Ko isn’t joining the title chase in the blue-ribbon event slated Oct. 8-11 at the Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square due to travel restrictions.

Ardina has an exempt ranking of No. 90 while Pagdanganan is at No. 119.

Bugged by the circuitous travel from the US to Scotland, Ardina struggled in the opener of the British Open but fought back from a 78 with a 73 to make the cut. But the Canlubang pro fumbled with a 76 before rallying with a 71 to finish tied for 64th.

Meanwhile, Ardina primes up by playing in the IOA Classic of the Symetra Tour unfolding Friday in Longwood, Florida. The ICTSI-backed ace is also set to see action in the Symetra Classic the following week at Daytona Beach, also in Florida, before heading to Pennsylvania.

Pagdanganan, the current driving leader in the LPGA, is taking a break this week and is in the reserved list in the Shoprite LPGA Classic in New Jersey next week.

BIANCA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Super' Herro erupts for 37 points as Heat thwart Celtics for 3-1 lead
1 day ago
Rising star Tyler Herro scored a career-high 37 points and Jimmy Butler chipped in 24 as the Miami Heat seized command of...
Sports
fbfb
Ateneo program favors player development, not championships – Baldwin
By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
The mutli-titled coach sees his players not as an investment for a trophy or a gold medal, rather as an opportunity to mold...
Sports
fbfb
Donovan named new Chicago Bulls head coach
2 days ago
The Chicago Bulls named Billy Donovan as the team's new head coach on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time), replacing Jim Boylen,...
Sports
fbfb
Nuggets hold back Lakers for Game 3 win
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
After losing Game Two on a buzzer-beater by Anthony Davis, the Nuggets eked out a crucial win and avoided a 0-3 hole.
Sports
fbfb
Pinay aces clinch LPGA major berths
By Dante Navarro | 11 hours ago
Rookie Bianca Pagdanganan gears up for her first Major test while veteran Dottie Ardina seeks to redeem herself from a mediocre...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Tokyo Games could proceed without vaccine – IOC chief
September 26, 2020 - 12:00am
Olympic boss Thomas Bach said Thursday that the Tokyo Games could take place next year even without a coronavirus vaccine, pointing to the success of the Tour de France.
Sports
fbfb
Only one thing has changed
By Joaquin Henson | September 26, 2020 - 12:00am
Before NBA games were first televised by ABC on Jan. 3, 1965, the league first had to overcome a lot of apprehension.
Sports
fbfb
Chooks-to-Go 3x3 tourney headed to ‘full bubble’
By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
The country’s first 3x3 pro-league initially proposed a semi-bubble for the five-leg President's Cup at the Inspire...
Sports
fbfb
Cignal’s Espejo, Daquis join Lakers-Nuggets virtual fans gallery
By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Espejo and Daquis have been the leaders of Cignal volleyball club in the Spikers’ Turf and PSL, respectively, apart...
Sports
fbfb
On winning the FedExCup and eyeing more trophies
By Dustin Johnson | 12 hours ago
It means a lot to finally win the FedExCup. Obviously, it's a very tough trophy to win, and I've been close several times....
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with