Pinay aces clinch LPGA major berths

MANILA, Philippines – Rookie Bianca Pagdanganan gears up for her first Major test while veteran Dottie Ardina seeks to redeem herself from a mediocre finish in the British Women’s Open as they see action in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in two weeks time in Pennsylvania.

The $4.3 million event, the second of the five major championships on the LPGA Tour, will feature nine of the world’s top 10, headed by No. 2 Nelly Korda of the US, joint No. 3 Danielle Kang, also of the US, Canadian No. 4 Brooke Henderson, Aussie No. 5 Minjee Lee, No. 6 Sung Hyun Park and fellow Korean No. 7 Sei Young Kim, No. 8 Nasa Hataoka of Japan, Korean No. 9 In Bee Park and No. 10 Lexi Thompson, also of the US.

No. 1 Jin Young Ko isn’t joining the title chase in the blue-ribbon event slated Oct. 8-11 at the Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square due to travel restrictions.

Ardina has an exempt ranking of No. 90 while Pagdanganan is at No. 119.

Bugged by the circuitous travel from the US to Scotland, Ardina struggled in the opener of the British Open but fought back from a 78 with a 73 to make the cut. But the Canlubang pro fumbled with a 76 before rallying with a 71 to finish tied for 64th.

Meanwhile, Ardina primes up by playing in the IOA Classic of the Symetra Tour unfolding Friday in Longwood, Florida. The ICTSI-backed ace is also set to see action in the Symetra Classic the following week at Daytona Beach, also in Florida, before heading to Pennsylvania.