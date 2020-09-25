COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
On winning the FedExCup and eyeing more trophies
Dustin Johnson (right) and his brother-caddie Austin
Getty Images
On winning the FedExCup and eyeing more trophies
Dustin Johnson (Philstar.com) - September 25, 2020 - 12:39pm

It means a lot to finally win the FedExCup. Obviously, it's a very tough trophy to win, and I've been close several times. This time I controlled my own destiny, which I knew I had to do. I had the lead entering the Tour Championship and again going into the final round, but I still had to go out and play well. I’m very proud of the way I played. Obviously, I played really well over the last four tournaments (Editor’s note: Johnson also won The Northern Trust and finished runner-up at the PGA Championship and BMW Championship).

It's very satisfying to be the FedExCup champion. Obviously coming in here, I was in first with a two-shot lead, and I needed every stroke I could get. East Lake is a tough golf course, but I feel like I played pretty solid all week. The final round was a tough day, and I'm definitely excited it's over and that I can celebrate a little bit now. It was a grind out there.

When you look at the leaderboard, there were a lot of great players behind me and they played some good golf. It got pretty close at the end, which is what I thought it would be. I knew I was going to have to come down the stretch and hit some golf shots. 

I was also nervous at the start of the day. I always get nervous because it means something. I mean, I got nervous on the first hole, but then I settled down a bit. Then obviously on the back nine I could definitely feel it again, just because there were a lot of really good players around me and they were all still playing well. So I knew I was going to have to shoot a good score on the back nine if I wanted to win.

It was good that I got this win. Last week at the BMW Championship, I had the lead going into the final round and played a solid round, made a great putt to get into a playoff, but ended up losing in the playoff to Jon Rahm. Having a five-shot lead into the last day of the season, it's something, I needed to finish off.

Obviously, I’ve got a couple days to celebrate with my wife Paulina and our kids, and then I’ve got to get back to grinding again. I'm definitely playing the best golf I've ever played. I really feel like everything is dialed in pretty well. I've got a lot of confidence in every part of my game right now. However, I feel there's still plenty of room for improvement. Compared to 2017-18, when I won three times, I feel like I’m playing even better. At times I'm firing on all cylinders, and there are other times where I'm not. But right now I'm playing good enough to a point where I still can give myself a chance to win.

I'm very thankful to FedEx and the amount of money they put up for us, but it's not about the money for me. It's more about the trophy. At this stage of my career, I'm fortunate enough where I don't need to think about money. It's all about winning and the trophies. I don't really care about money. I want to win tournaments, and I want to win trophies.

The prestige of just being a FedExCup champion is something that I really wanted to have. I wanted to hold that trophy at the end of the day. It was something that I wanted to accomplish in my career, and obviously I’ve got one of them now. I'm going to try to get me another one.

It was a bit different during my early days in professional golf. When I went through all three stages of Qualifying School and got my TOUR card, I think they gave me like a US$25,000 check. Yeah, I thought I was rich because I didn't have but a couple hundred bucks in my bank account probably.

Then I went to the first tournament in Hawai'i, I think, and I finished 10th, and I don't know, it was a hundred grand or something. That was big, and obviously that was a lot of money to me then.

It was great that Paulina flew up to the TOUR Championship. I loved having her here and I also got to Facetime with the boys and got to show them the trophy. They’re not quite old enough to know exactly what it is, but they know their daddy won the trophy and I won the golf tournament. They were so excited and I’m glad I got to Facetime with them right after I got done. That was pretty cool.

And my brother and caddie, A.J., is a big part of the game. Obviously he's my brother and we're a good team. He reads the greens well so I know when I line it up and we've got it in the same vicinity that when we're doing a good job. He's done a great job over the last four weeks and I'm glad to have my brother on the bag with me.

I’m excited with the US Open and Masters Tournament coming up. I've got a lot of confidence in the game, so I'm really looking forward to the next couple months. But after that, I'm looking forward to some time off. It's been a long stretch, but it's made it a lot easier playing well, that's for sure.

Note: American Dustin Johnson is now 23-time PGA Tour winner and you can watch him and the PGA Tour on One Sports Philippines and GOLFTV powered by PGA Tour.

GOLF PGA TOUR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Super' Herro erupts for 37 points as Heat thwart Celtics for 3-1 lead
1 day ago
Rising star Tyler Herro scored a career-high 37 points and Jimmy Butler chipped in 24 as the Miami Heat seized command of...
Sports
fbfb
Donovan named new Chicago Bulls head coach
2 days ago
The Chicago Bulls named Billy Donovan as the team's new head coach on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time), replacing Jim Boylen,...
Sports
fbfb
All systems go for PBA 'bubble'
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Announced on Thursday, the PBA will likely begin the restart for the stalled Philippine Cup on October 11 in Clark City.
Sports
fbfb
Philippine 3x3 league to convert to full 'bubble' setup
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The country's first 3x3 basketball pro league was set to employ a "semi-bubble" arrangement but has been forced to adjust...
Sports
fbfb
Nuggets hold back Lakers for Game 3 win
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
After losing Game Two on a buzzer-beater by Anthony Davis, the Nuggets eked out a crucial win and avoided a 0-3 hole.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Cignal’s Espejo, Daquis join Lakers-Nuggets virtual fans gallery
By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 minutes ago
Espejo and Daquis have been the leaders of Cignal volleyball club in the Spikers’ Turf and PSL, respectively, apart...
Sports
fbfb
Ateneo program favors player development, not championships – Baldwin
By Luisa Morales | 46 minutes ago
The mutli-titled coach sees his players not as an investment for a trophy or a gold medal, rather as an opportunity to mold...
Sports
fbfb
Pinay aces clinch LPGA major berths
By Dante Navarro | 55 minutes ago
Rookie Bianca Pagdanganan gears up for her first Major test while veteran Dottie Ardina seeks to redeem herself from a mediocre...
Sports
fbfb
On winning the FedExCup and eyeing more trophies
By Dustin Johnson | 2 hours ago
It means a lot to finally win the FedExCup. Obviously, it's a very tough trophy to win, and I've been close several times....
Sports
fbfb
Nadal eyes Federer record, 15 years after first Roland Garros title
2 hours ago
The undisputed king of clay, Rafael Nadal, is one title away from matching Roger Federer's all-time Grand Slam record, but...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with