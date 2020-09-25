Philippine 3x3 league to convert to full 'bubble' setup

MANILA, Philippines — Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 will be shifing to a full bubble setup after the Inter-Agency Task Force denied their initial return plan.

The country's first 3x3 basketball pro league was set to employ a "semi-bubble" arrangement but has been forced to adjust after the Department of Health said it will only allow tournaments held in a full "bubble".

League president Ronald Mascarinas did not bat an eye at the setback, already calling for an emergency meeting to plan for the full "bubble".

"We are committing to doing a full bubble with each conference taking place inside Inspire Academy for 15 days," said Mascarinas.

Inspire Academy is a sports facility located in Calamba, Laguna.

The IATF's initial denial, however, may put the league's planned October 2 start date moved.

But Mascarinas said they will try their hardest to still meet the planned resumption and get clearance from relevant agencies.

Like most leagues planning to restart their season, the 3x3 league has been implementing strict testing protocols for its players, staff and officials.

All those involved are also required to make themselves available for contact tracing.

Family members and household helpers of those who will join the bubble will also undergo swab testing and contact tracing once league participants are inside the bubble.