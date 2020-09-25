All systems go for PBA 'bubble'

MANILA, Philippines — The PBA's return is now in full swing after gaining provisional approval from the Inter-Agency Task Force for its 'bubble' plan.

Announced on Thursday, the PBA will likely begin the restart for the stalled Philippine Cup on October 11 in Clark City.

The league will send out teams too Clark in two batches on September 28 and 29 in preparation for the season.

Squads have already undergone novel coronavirus (COVID-19) testing this week ahead of their departure for Clark.

Once they enter the bubble, they will need to get tested again and await for their results at the Quest Hotel -- their lodging for the planned bubble.

If players test negative, teams may start doing 5-on-5 scrimmages at Angeles University Foundation in Angeles City.

The University is set as the official training and games venue for the PBA.

Testing will then be done once every two weeks for the remainder of the season, according to Bases Conversion and Development Corp. chief Vince Dizon.

After months of hiatus, the PBA will resume action with double-headers every day once the season resumes.

The PBA 'bubble' which will reportedly cost close to Php65 million, is seen as a "milestone" in sports by league chairman Ricky Vargaas.

"I think it's a milestone in sports. We waited so long, six months or more, and the PBA has put everything into this bubble," said Vargas.

Despite the busy schedule for the PBA, Commissioner Willie Marcial assured that it will give out its full support for the men's national team and the Samahang Basketbol sa Pilipinas for the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers by November.