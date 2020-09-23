GAB chief upbeat on Chooks-to-Goâ€™s 3x3 'bubble' tourney

COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Alvin Pasaol of the Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 squad
Courtesy of Chooks-to-Go
GAB chief upbeat on Chooks-to-Go’s 3x3 'bubble' tourney
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - September 23, 2020 - 4:27pm

MANILA, Philippines – Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Chairman Baham Mitra is confident for the success of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 bubble tournament at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna after a smooth test run the other day.

"I'm impressed with the preparations being done by Chooks-to-Go. They did not just meet the requirements but also improved on their submitted safety protocols,” said Mitra, who was joined by Chooks owner Ronald Mascariñas and commissioner Eric Altamirano in the dry run.

"I'm very confident with the success that will come Chooks-to-Go 3x3's way. It will be something that everybody will look up to.”

Included in Chooks’ stern bubble protocols are the mandatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test before every tournament leg and antigen test before the players head back to their respective rooms.

There will also be a required GET Philippines' tracing app for each player to be presented every game before their mandatory disinfection and temperature checks apart from the disciplined enter-and-exit set-up from the playing court and waiting rooms.

Chooks-to-Go is eyeing October 2 as its tentative opener for the five-leg President’s Cup, which Mascarinas considers as a welcome development for Philippine sports amid the crisis.

"We would like to thank Chairman Baham for the kind words. It's our job to keep our players safe first and foremost as this is their livelihoods," he said. "Definitely, this is a huge step forward not only for us but for Philippine sports as well in this time of a pandemic."

Meanwhile, another GAB meeting with Chooks and Inspire Academy is set Thursday for the broadcast test run of 3x3 games.

