Etheridge hopes to repeat Premier League promotion with Birmingham City

MANILA, Philippines — Azkals goalkeeper Neil Etheridge is hoping to make a return to the Premier League, this time with new club Birmingham City.

After spending three years in Cardiff City, which included a promotion to the Premier League in his first year with the club, Etheridge inked a four-year deal with the Blues earlier this month.

Much like what he has done with Cardiff City and the Philippine Azkals, Etheridge hopes to bring success to his newest squad.

"I actually talked to Scott Cooper, the head coach of the national team the other day. We were speaking about how that team (Birmingham) is progressing and how we want the Azkals to progress and we're in a similar situation," said Etheridge during the recent episode of Tiebreaker Vods' The Crossover Podcast.

"I'm not saying that's gonna happen this time around but with the new manager, he's been there, he's done it I've spoken to him, he's bringing some experience into the team alongside myself who'd been there and done it," he said.

Birmingham City is currenty seventh in the EFL Championship, the secoond tier of English football, with a win and a draw.

Etheridge made his debut against Swansea, where he helped the squad get away with a scoreless draw 0-0.

Birmingham will need to finish at least in the top three of the EFL standings to have a chance at getting promoted once again to the Premier League.