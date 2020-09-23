COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Etheridge hopes to repeat Premier League promotion with Birmingham City
Neil Etheridge
Twitter/Birmingham City FC
Etheridge hopes to repeat Premier League promotion with Birmingham City
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 23, 2020 - 12:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Azkals goalkeeper Neil Etheridge is hoping to make a return to the Premier League, this time with new club Birmingham City.

After spending three years in Cardiff City, which included a promotion to the Premier League in his first year with the club, Etheridge inked a four-year deal with the Blues earlier this month.

Much like what he has done with Cardiff City and the Philippine Azkals, Etheridge hopes to bring success to his newest squad.

"I actually talked to Scott Cooper, the head coach of the national team the other day. We were speaking about how that team (Birmingham) is progressing and how we want the Azkals to progress and we're in a similar situation," said Etheridge during the recent episode of Tiebreaker Vods' The Crossover Podcast.

"I'm not saying that's gonna happen this time around but with the new manager, he's been there, he's done it I've spoken to him, he's bringing some experience into the team alongside myself who'd been there and done it," he said.

Birmingham City is currenty seventh in the EFL Championship, the secoond tier of English football, with a win and a draw.

Etheridge made his debut against Swansea, where he helped the squad get away with a scoreless draw 0-0.

Birmingham will need to finish at least in the top three of the EFL standings to have a chance at getting promoted once again to the Premier League.

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sotto’s squad in G League bubble
By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Filipino teen sensation Kai Sotto and the rest of his Ignite squad will get their baptism of fire in a planned NBA G League...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto's NBA G League squad to test mettle in 'bubble' tourney
By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Filipino teen tower sensation Kai Sotto and the rest of his Ignite squad are set for baptism of fire in a planned NBA G League...
Sports
fbfb
Celtics closer than ever after Heat meltdown, says Marcus Smart
1 day ago
Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart says the locker-room bust-up following last week's defeat to the Miami Heat has brought the...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Olympian declared persona non grata fights back vs Taekwondo federation
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Geisler was declared "Persona non grata" and had his membership "forfeited and terminated" from the PTA on Monday after he...
Sports
fbfb
Ateneo's Baldwin sees Padrigao surpassing predecessors Nieto, Belangel
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Forthsky Padrigao may still be in his senior year of high school, but Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin already has high expectations...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
OJ delos Santos bags 11th karate gold
By Joey Villar | 39 minutes ago
The 30-year-old delos Santos continued his dominance of Matias Moreno Domont of Switzerland with an emphatic 5-0 win to claim...
Sports
fbfb
Philippines now has an esports scholarship program
By Michelle Lojo | 46 minutes ago
AcadArena, the country's premiere campus esports program, has partnered with telecommunication giant Globe Telecom for the...
Sports
fbfb
2020 National Youth Online chess tiff slated Sept. 29-Oct. 10
1 hour ago
A guaranteed cash pot worth Php77,000 will be up for grabs in the tournament divided into several age-group categories —...
Sports
fbfb
Remulla sets governance standards, orders shutdown of Sherwood golf club
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla acted decisively and ordered the closure of Sherwood Hills Golf Club Tuesday for violating government...
Sports
fbfb
Donovan named new Chicago Bulls head coach
2 hours ago
The Chicago Bulls named Billy Donovan as the team's new head coach on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time), replacing Jim Boylen,...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with