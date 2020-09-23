COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
2020 National Youth Online chess tiff slated Sept. 29-Oct. 10
2020 National Youth Online chess tiff slated Sept. 29-Oct. 10
(Philstar.com) - September 23, 2020 - 12:42pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Endgame Sports Multi-Events, Inc. and National Chess Federation of the Philippines are teaming up in staging the 2020 National Youth Online Chess Championships and Masters Challenge set September 29 to October 10.

A guaranteed cash pot worth Php77,000 will be up for grabs in the tournament divided into several age-group categories — boys open and girls divisions for 7-Under, 9-under, 11-under, 13-under, 15-under and 17-under — plus the masters event for older players including titled ones.

The event is being done to help the country discover and develop talents despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has paralyzed sports in the country, according to Endgame Sports founding president Cris Aspiras.

For inquiries, interested parties may contact Michelle Yaon at 0966-8108378 or may log in at www.endgamesportsmgmt.com.

The tournament will start the qualifying tournaments in 7U, 9U and 11U at 9 a.m. on September 29 followed by the 13U, 15U and 17U the next day and the Masters Challenge on October 1.

The grand finals is set on October 3-4 for 7U, 9U, 11U, Oct. 6-7 for 13U, 15U and 17U and October 9-10 dor the masters using the time control of 15 minutes plus a five-second increment.

Registration is free to all seeing action in the 7U, 9U, 11U and 13U levels while those playing in the 15U, 17U and masters class must pay Php100 to join with all required to have Lichess, Viber and Zoom accounts.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sotto’s squad in G League bubble
By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Filipino teen sensation Kai Sotto and the rest of his Ignite squad will get their baptism of fire in a planned NBA G League...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto's NBA G League squad to test mettle in 'bubble' tourney
By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Filipino teen tower sensation Kai Sotto and the rest of his Ignite squad are set for baptism of fire in a planned NBA G League...
Sports
fbfb
Celtics closer than ever after Heat meltdown, says Marcus Smart
1 day ago
Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart says the locker-room bust-up following last week's defeat to the Miami Heat has brought the...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Olympian declared persona non grata fights back vs Taekwondo federation
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Geisler was declared "Persona non grata" and had his membership "forfeited and terminated" from the PTA on Monday after he...
Sports
fbfb
Ateneo's Baldwin sees Padrigao surpassing predecessors Nieto, Belangel
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Forthsky Padrigao may still be in his senior year of high school, but Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin already has high expectations...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
OJ delos Santos bags 11th karate gold
By Joey Villar | 39 minutes ago
The 30-year-old delos Santos continued his dominance of Matias Moreno Domont of Switzerland with an emphatic 5-0 win to claim...
Sports
fbfb
Philippines now has an esports scholarship program
By Michelle Lojo | 46 minutes ago
AcadArena, the country's premiere campus esports program, has partnered with telecommunication giant Globe Telecom for the...
Sports
fbfb
Etheridge hopes to repeat Premier League promotion with Birmingham City
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After spending three years in Cardiff City, which included a promotion to the Premier League in his first year with the club,...
Sports
fbfb
Remulla sets governance standards, orders shutdown of Sherwood golf club
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla acted decisively and ordered the closure of Sherwood Hills Golf Club Tuesday for violating government...
Sports
fbfb
Donovan named new Chicago Bulls head coach
2 hours ago
The Chicago Bulls named Billy Donovan as the team's new head coach on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time), replacing Jim Boylen,...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with