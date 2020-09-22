COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Perpetual drops spiker from men's volleyball squad
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - September 22, 2020 - 3:40pm

MANILA, Philippines – After losing men’s basketball coach Frankie Lim, Perpetual Help will also be minus a promising spiker in Kennry Malinis from the men’s volleyball squad.

Sammy Acaylar, coach of the Altas that won the last two NCAA men’s volley championships, said he had dropped Malinis from the team after he found out in social media that he had already moved to La Salle.

“Actually, I removed him before because of academics problem in school but his parents pleaded to me to reconsider so I agreed to have him back,” said Acaylar of Malinis. “He was also enrolled before I was told and saw him on Facebook with La Salle.

“We were not informed, that’s why I’m disappointed,” he added.

Malinis was a rookie when the Altas swept the elimination round in Season 95 but the league was cut short and eventually cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic that denied the Las Pinas-based school a three-peat feat and a 13th title that would have tied the league record for most crowns with Letran.

Despite Malinis’ departure, Acaylar said he had recruits like 6-1 Kirk Rosos from its high school program, 6-2 middle spiker Ramram Sipin from Dumaguete and a 6-3 setter and middle from Negros Oriental.

Interestingly, Acaylar also removed former league MVP Joebert Almodiel due to attitude problems.

“I don’t mind if they don’t want to play for me anymore as long as they give me the courtesy of asking me first,” said Acaylar.

NCAA PERPETUAL VOLLEYBALL
