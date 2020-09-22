COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Saso regains world No. 76 spot
Yuka Saso
STAR/File
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - September 22, 2020 - 2:11pm

MANILA, Philippines – Rookie Yuka Saso moved back to No. 76 in the Rolex women’s golf rankings following her joint eighth place finish in the Descente Tokai Classic in Aichi, Japan over the weekend.

The Fil-Japanese actually reached that spot, her best after starting at No. 221 at the end of last year, following back-to-back victories in the NEC Karuizawa and Nitori Ladies last month but slipped two rungs lower to No. 78 with a joint 29th finish in Golf5 Ladies and a share of 13th in the Japan LPGA Championship, this year’s JLPGA first major event.

But a final round rally in the Tokai Classic netted her a Top 10 finish and 2.43 world ranking points for a total of 51.91 points over 16 world-rated tournaments.

Ai Suzuki remains the highest-ranking JLPGA campaigner at No. 15 although the 16-time JLPGA winner remains winless six tournaments into the region’s premier ladies circuit.

Meanwhile, Ayaka Furue gained 25 spots to No. 49 in the world following her victory in the Tokai Classic while Momoko Ueda dropped two rungs to No. 66 and Golf5 Ladies titlist Sakura Koiwai also slipped from No. 71 to No. 74.

Korean Jin Young Ko and Americans Nelly Korda and Danielle Kang kept their top three spots for the second straight week.

Saso, meantime, is relishing the one-week break with her family in Tokyo following a five-tournament campaign in the last six weeks with the power-hitting shotmaker targetting a strong finish or even a victory in the JLPGA Tour’s second major ­– the Japan Women’s Open on October 1-4 in Fukuoka.

