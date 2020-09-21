Influx of applications prompts WNBL to move draft deadline to earlier date

MANILA, Philippines – The Women's National Basketball League (WNBL), the country's first-ever pro women's hoops league, is moving its draft application deadline from September 30 to September 22.

Announced by National Basketball League Executive Vice President Rhose Montreal on Monday, the league was compelled to make the decision due to a heavy turnout of applications.

Per Montreal, applications have reached 683 as of Monday evening.

The WNBL, which made its debut back in 2019 as an amateur league, will be holding its first-ever draft by the end of October.

Applicants will be screened after applications are closed. Those qualified will then compete in a draft combine from October 20 to 22.

The combine is expected to take place in a bubble set up, using the same health protocls the NBL will use for its season bubble in Pampanga.

Ten to 12 teams are expected to take part in the draft.

The WNBL's teams, apart from squads like the Air Force and Navy who employ enlisted personnel, will be asked to protect six of their players in their current rosters while others join the draft.

The inaugural pro season of the WNBL is expected to kick off in January 2021.