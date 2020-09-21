Basketball legend Genato honored in jersey retirement rites

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine basketball legend Tony Genato’s no. 13 jersey has been immortalized following a jersey retirement at the Bahay Alamat in Valenzuela City.

Genato, 91, graced the simple ceremony over the weekend along with Valenzuela City second district representative Eric Martinez.

The hoops great served as team captain of the legendary Philippine team that finished third in the 1954 World Basketball Championships (now FIBA World Cup) in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

That podium finish remains to be the best among any other Asian countries.

A product of San Beda and University of Santo Tomas, Genato also played in the 1952 Helsinki Olympics and 1956 Melbourne Summer Games, where the Philippines finished 12th and 7th, respectively.

Genato’s epic 1954 Philippine team also included legends Caloy Loyzaga and Lauro Mumar.