Ex-Tigers Nonoy, Cuajao defend Aldin Ayo on 'Sorsogon Bubble' issue
Mark Nonoy (L) and Deo Cuajao
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 20, 2020 - 3:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former UST Growling Tigers Mark Nonoy and Deo Cuajao came to the defense of embattled ex-UST head coach Aldin Ayo amid the "Sorsogon Bubble" training controversy.

Speaking to former PBA commissioner Noli Eala during his Power and Play radio show, the two former Tigers turned Green Archers rebutted claims of ill treatment during their time in the bubble.

"Sa part po naming mga taga-probinsya, wala po kaming naging reklamo... wala naman po kaming naging problema na noon sa pagkain," Cuajao said.

"Wala rin naman pong sinabi sa amin si Coach Aldin na pag umuwi kami, wala na kami sa team. Sabi naman po niya pwede kaming umuwi, pero babalik din po kami," Nonoy added.

Cuajao and Nonoy's statements contradicted those of former UST skipper CJ Cansino, who claimed that players complained about lack of nutrition in their food in an alleged group chat.

Cansino made public screenshots of conversations of the group chat but has since taken it down.

The two former Tigers also said that there were no scrimmages that took place in the bubble.

However, Cuajao and Nonoy were among those players who arrived later in the bubble than the other Tigers.

"Kasi kaming mga nahuling dumating, nag-quarantine pa po kami. So hiwa-hiwalay din po kaming nagti-training," Nonoy said.

"May iba sa gym, may iba sa court. Saka po may schedule, halimbawa kami 5 a.m., tapos may naka-schedule na 8 a.m.,” he added.

The fiasco hounded the previously promising program of the UST Growling Tigers.

Since the issue began, more than a number of UST Tigers have bolted from the program including Rhenz Abando, Brent Paraiso and Ira Bataller.

Ayo has also resigned form his post as head coach, along with two of his deputies.

The embattled coach was slapped with an indefinite ban by the UAAP from all its activities, but the UAAP champion coach has expressed his intent to appeal the decision.

Philstar
