COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Chooks-to-Go league owner sweetens President's Cup prize pot with additional P100,000
Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 League owner Ronald Mascarinas
Courtesy of Chooks-to-Go
Chooks-to-Go league owner sweetens President's Cup prize pot with additional P100,000
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - September 20, 2020 - 3:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — To help Olympic Qualifying Tournament-bound Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol train, Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 League owner Ronald Mascarinas is raising the stakes and added another Php100,000 to the cash pot of the President’s Cup.

The extra prize will be given to the team that will make it to the finals and assuming the Family’s Brand Sardines-Zamboanga City Chooks team of Munzon, Pasaol, Troy Rike and Santi Santillan makes it that far.

If not, the purse will remain Php100,000 to the winner, Php30,000 to the second placer and Php20,000 to the third.

The decision to up the ante is to encourage participating teams to give Munzon and Pasaol, who are the other half of the national team, a good fight as they prepare themselves for the OQT in Graz, Austra next year.

The two other two members being CJ Perez and Mo Tautuaa, who can not play because they are in the PBA.

“This season is really to help our national team get ready for the OQT,” said Mascarinas. “We can’t just let them train without actually facing competition, it won’t make sense.

“But we also have to reward the teams that have taken time and effort to face them, that is why we raised the stakes for our first conference,” he added.

The President’s Cup’s four legs are set on October 2, 4, 16 and 18 in a bubble format at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

The Grand Finals is on November 7 with the champion gets P1 million, second P300,000 and third P100,000.

The 11 other teams seeing action are Uling Roasters-Butuan City, Bacolod-Masters Sardines, Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards, Palayan City Capitals, Zamboanga Peninsula Valientes MLV, Porac Big Boss Cement Green Gorillas, Bicol 3x3 Pro, Pasig Sta. Lucia Realtors, Saranggani Marlins, Pagadian City Rocky Sports Valientes, and a team backed by Petra Cement.

3X3 BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
So crowned co-champ with rival Carlsen, pockets P2.25M
By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
At the end of the five-day tournament of nine rapid and 18 blitz games, So and Carlsen finished with 24 points apiece that...
Sports
fbfb
Chooks-to-Go league owner sweetens President's Cup prize pot with additional P100,000
By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
The extra prize will be given to the team that will make it to the finals and assuming the Family’s Brand Sardines-Zamboanga...
Sports
fbfb
LA Tenorio now a 'girl dad' with newborn daughter
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
His wife Chesca gave birth to a healthy baby girl, their first girl in the family after parenting three older boys.
Sports
fbfb
Retooled Archers out to challenge fancied Ateneo, UP in UAAP cage wars
By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
Out to end a two-year Final Four drought, the Green Archers hope to be at par with the three-time champion Blue Eagles and...
Sports
fbfb
Lakers humble Nuggets in Game One blowout win
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
A huge second quarter from the Lakers with Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic on the bench due to foul trouble enabled the LA squad...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Ex-Tigers Nonoy, Cuajao defend Aldin Ayo on 'Sorsogon Bubble' issue
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Speaking to former PBA commissioner Noli Eala during his Power and Play radio show, the two former Tigers turned Green Archers...
Sports
fbfb
SMB's Austria says COVID-19 pandemic leveled the playing field for PBA teams
By Olmin Leyba | 3 hours ago
The six-peat-seeking Beermen will carry a leading 1-0 card into the eyed bubble tournament on the strength of their 94-78...
Sports
fbfb
PBA games can provide relief to entire nation – Romero
3 hours ago
With almost everybody still dealing with the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic – mentally and financially –...
Sports
fbfb
Saso rallies with 67, ties for 8th in Descente Tokai Classic
By Dante Navarro | 4 hours ago
The 19-year-old Fil-Japanese came out smoking from a one-over 73 card in the second round, birdying three of the first five...
Sports
fbfb
James delos Santos bests World No. 1 karateka, rules 2 online tiffs
By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Filipino karateka James delos Santos is catching up with World No. 1 Eduardo Garcia of Portugal after recently topping two...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with