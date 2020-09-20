SMB's Austria says COVID-19 pandemic leveled the playing field for PBA teams

MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel Beer coach Leo Austria sees a virtually level field in the planned PBA Philippine Cup bubble resumption in Clark.

“What happened during this pandemic, for me, is it equalized things,” Austria told the STAR.

“Each team has a chance considering we resumed preparations at the same time, we will enter the bubble together, and we’ll start scrimmages simultaneously. So nobody has the head start," he added.

The six-peat-seeking Beermen will carry a leading 1-0 card into the eyed bubble tournament on the strength of their 94-78 rout of Magnolia in the lone completed game before play suspension last March.

“If we could sustain the way we performed in our first game, I think we’ll have a good chance. But definitely it will be a tough challenge,” said Austria.

San Miguel will be missing one major weapon in MVP June Mar Fajardo, who is still recovering from the shin injury he suffered last February.

“He won’t be able to play this season anymore,” said Austria of Fajardo, who won’t be joining the 25-man SMB delegation in the bubble and just continue his rehab in Manila.

“He’s recovery program is on track. He’s already walking without crutches and he’s doing aqua therapy,” added Austria, who expects the Cebuano slotman to be cleared for full practice by January yet.

Like the rest of the PBA community, Austria said the Beermen are looking forward to returning to action under strict health protocols.

“The players are really excited to return to the PBA,” said the multi-titled coach. “There’s just some concern about the short period of preparation but they will do their best to defend our crown.”