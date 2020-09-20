COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
PBA games can provide relief to entire nation â€“ Romero
Mikee Romero
Released
PBA games can provide relief to entire nation – Romero
(Philstar.com) - September 20, 2020 - 3:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — House Deputy Speaker and NorthPort owner Mikee Romero said the public need something to watch and enjoy and giving the PBA the green light to resume its games could be the best entertainment the government could give to the nation in these difficult times.

With almost everybody still dealing with the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic – mentally and financially – Romero has urged the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to allow the PBA to resume its season via a bubble concept in Clark, Pampanga.

“The resumption of the PBA will help the Filipinos cope with depression and COVID. I am certain it will provide relief,” said one of the wealthiest lawmakers in the country. “We need to relax a bit after months of anguish.”

While he’s fully aware that the government task force is still facing a gigantic task in trying to mitigate the spread of the deadly disease, Romero, who saw action for the Philippine polo team in last year’s SEA Games, is confident in the leadership of the pro league and the all-out support of the team owners.

“Under the leadership of Chairman Ricky Vargas and Commissioner Willie Marcial, the PBA has exhausted everything to make the bubble type concept safe for everyone,” said Romero, who was again included in Forbes' 50 richest Filipinos.

Romero, who has an estimated worth of P6.5 billion, also noted that PBA players, including his Batang Bier squad, are already eager to get back into action after the league was forced was to halt in March due to the COVID outbreak.

The 1 Pacman representative said even the league’s marquee players are also one in supporting the government’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ campaign.

Being the president of the Partylist Coalition Foundation Inc., Romero has been very busy the past months as he oversees the organization’s distribution of relief assistance to frontliners and displaced workers.

If given the green light, the PBA will have a two-week scrimmages before resuming its games tentatively set October 9.

In a way, the PBA bubble, according to Romero, could just become a catalyst as the country is trying to eat and live under a new normal, saying: “The PBA bubble could just be the start of something good for Philippine sports. Even how hard it is, we have to move on and stay focused.”

And while the country’s economy is opening up bit by bit, Romero, 48, said it’s time for the country’s national pastime to bounce back.

“We need to get up slowly but surely,” added the former amateur basketball godfather.

BASKETBALL PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lakers humble Nuggets in Game One blowout win
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
A huge second quarter from the Lakers with Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic on the bench due to foul trouble enabled the LA squad...
Sports
fbfb
LA Tenorio now a 'girl dad' with newborn daughter
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
His wife Chesca gave birth to a healthy baby girl, their first girl in the family after parenting three older boys.
Sports
fbfb
Giannis Antetokounmpo named back-to-back MVP
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Antetokounmpo, who led the Bucks to a league-best record in the 2019-20 season of 56-17, claimed 85 of the possible 101 first-place...
Sports
fbfb
So crowned co-champ with rival Carlsen, pockets P2.25M
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
At the end of the five-day tournament of nine rapid and 18 blitz games, So and Carlsen finished with 24 points apiece that...
Sports
fbfb
Déjà vu for Lakers?
By Joaquin M. Henson | September 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Are the Los Angeles Lakers headed for a repeat of the 2009 NBA Finals? In the ongoing Orlando bubble playoffs, L.A. has raced to a 9-2 record, losing only the openers of the Portland and Houston series.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Retooled Archers out to challenge fancied Ateneo, UP in UAAP cage wars
By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 minutes ago
Out to end a two-year Final Four drought, the Green Archers hope to be at par with the three-time champion Blue Eagles and...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Tigers Nonoy, Cuajao defend Aldin Ayo on 'Sorsogon Bubble' issue
By Luisa Morales | 21 minutes ago
Speaking to former PBA commissioner Noli Eala during his Power and Play radio show, the two former Tigers turned Green Archers...
Sports
fbfb
Chooks-to-Go owner sweetens President's Cup prize pot with additional P100,000
By Joey Villar | 31 minutes ago
The extra prize will be given to the team that will make it to the finals and assuming the Family’s Brand Sardines-Zamboanga...
Sports
fbfb
SMB's Austria says COVID-19 pandemic leveled the playing field for PBA teams
By Olmin Leyba | 46 minutes ago
The six-peat-seeking Beermen will carry a leading 1-0 card into the eyed bubble tournament on the strength of their 94-78...
Sports
fbfb
Saso rallies with 67, ties for 8th in Descente Tokai Classic
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
The 19-year-old Fil-Japanese came out smoking from a one-over 73 card in the second round, birdying three of the first five...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with