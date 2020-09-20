PBA games can provide relief to entire nation â€“ Romero

MANILA, Philippines — House Deputy Speaker and NorthPort owner Mikee Romero said the public need something to watch and enjoy and giving the PBA the green light to resume its games could be the best entertainment the government could give to the nation in these difficult times.

With almost everybody still dealing with the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic – mentally and financially – Romero has urged the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to allow the PBA to resume its season via a bubble concept in Clark, Pampanga.

“The resumption of the PBA will help the Filipinos cope with depression and COVID. I am certain it will provide relief,” said one of the wealthiest lawmakers in the country. “We need to relax a bit after months of anguish.”

While he’s fully aware that the government task force is still facing a gigantic task in trying to mitigate the spread of the deadly disease, Romero, who saw action for the Philippine polo team in last year’s SEA Games, is confident in the leadership of the pro league and the all-out support of the team owners.

“Under the leadership of Chairman Ricky Vargas and Commissioner Willie Marcial, the PBA has exhausted everything to make the bubble type concept safe for everyone,” said Romero, who was again included in Forbes' 50 richest Filipinos.

Romero, who has an estimated worth of P6.5 billion, also noted that PBA players, including his Batang Bier squad, are already eager to get back into action after the league was forced was to halt in March due to the COVID outbreak.

The 1 Pacman representative said even the league’s marquee players are also one in supporting the government’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ campaign.

Being the president of the Partylist Coalition Foundation Inc., Romero has been very busy the past months as he oversees the organization’s distribution of relief assistance to frontliners and displaced workers.

If given the green light, the PBA will have a two-week scrimmages before resuming its games tentatively set October 9.

In a way, the PBA bubble, according to Romero, could just become a catalyst as the country is trying to eat and live under a new normal, saying: “The PBA bubble could just be the start of something good for Philippine sports. Even how hard it is, we have to move on and stay focused.”

And while the country’s economy is opening up bit by bit, Romero, 48, said it’s time for the country’s national pastime to bounce back.

“We need to get up slowly but surely,” added the former amateur basketball godfather.