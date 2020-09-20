James delos Santos bests World No. 1 karateka, rules 2 online tiffs

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino karateka James delos Santos is catching up with World No. 1 Eduardo Garcia of Portugal after recently topping two online tournaments, including the strong Sportdata e-Tournament World Series where the former bested the latter Sunday.

The 30-year-old delos Santos edged Garcia, 24.8, 24.5, to rule the Arawaza-backed World Series while trouncing Alves Murilo of Brazil, 24.6-23.6, in the Hatamoto Kai Mitad Del Mundo E-Tournament the same day that hiked his total to 10 gold medals.

More importantly, the two-time SEA Games bronze medalist earned enough points to close the gap between him and Portugal, whom the former beat twice in a row now after dropping their first two duels.

“My 10th gold was from the most prestigious virtual tournament because the amount of ranking points given in this tournament is four-times that of a regular virtual event,” said delos Santos.

Delos Santos is not about to slow down as he had already qualified in the semis of the Tokaido Maribor Open E-Tournament.

“My road to No. 1 still continues. I won’t stop until I get there,” he said.