Etheridge records clean sheet in impressive debut for Birmingham
Neil Etheridge with Birmingham City FC
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 20, 2020 - 1:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — Neil Etheridge had a spectacular debut for his new club Birmingham City FC, clinching a clean sheet against Swansea City, 0-0, on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Etheridge, who made his first appearance from Birmingham after transferring from Cardiff City, stood his ground for the backline to help his squad take a point on the road.

The Azkals goal keeper stopped a chance at goal late from Swansae's Marc Guehi to keep the score level at the final whistle.

Birmingham manager Aitor Karanka was impressed with Etheridge's debut, which gave the Blues their second straight clean sheet.

"Against sides like Brentford and now Swansea, a clean sheet means commitment, that the players were working together and doing their job," Karanka said.

Etheridge also expressed his satisfaction with his debut on Twitter.

"Great feeling to make my @bcfc debut! A good point away from home, keeping the momentum! Boys worked hard for 90 minutes, with the bonus of a clean sheet on the road," he said.

He also gave credit to the rest of the Blues' backline.

"It was great for me to keep a clean sheet and make those sort of saves. Ultimately, it is about the team, the boys at the back did a fantastic job," he said after the game.

Birmingham is currently sixth in the EFL Championship standings with a win and a draw to their name.

