Meet the full-blooded Filipina booter in England's top football tournament
Maz Pacheco with West Ham United
West Ham United
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 19, 2020 - 4:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — A full-blooded Filipina is competing in Englad's top level of women's football.

Mayumi "Maz" Pacheco, who was born to Filipino parents in Ormskirk, West Lancashire, has been on the rosters of some of England's top teams like Liverpool and West Ham United.

The 22-year-old left-back, who also suited up for the Englad youth teams, recently spoke about her endeavors with Pinay football personalities.

It wasn't all sunshine and success at first for Pacheco, with the young footballer facing rejection at first.

"I actually trialed at Liverpool for the fist time and they actually turned around and said no... I had to go back and play grassroots football," Pacheco narrated during an episode of Pinay Futbol's #GrowHerGame.

"A year later, I went back to Liverpool and trialed with how many girls that were there and finally they turned around and said yes," she said.

Pacheco began her career with the Reds in their youth team back in 2014, before moving up to the senior team the next year.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

At only 16 years old, she became the youngest to ever debut for the Reds' senior women's squad.

"Obviously, I support Liverpool, growing up so close... To break through to the first team meant so much and to hear You'll Never Walk Alone walking out with the fist team was unbelievable feeling," she said.

So early in her career, Pacheco was able to share the pitch with England's top footballers like national team players Lucy Bronze and Fara Williams.

"To play with senior players to that standard and that caliber, it makes you want to be like them and kind of aspire to be in their footsteps as well," she said.

Meanwhile, a highlight in her national team play was earning a bronze medal for herself and the Lionesses in the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup back in 2018.

Since starting in Liverpool, Pacheco has spent most of her career in FA Women's Super League — the highest league of women's football in England.

Now, with West Ham United, Pacheco hopes to enjoy a lot of success with her newest squad.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

West Ham currently sits ninth on the FA WSL standings with a point to their name after a win and a draw in their first two fixtures. 

