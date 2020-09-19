COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Dottie, Bianca start strong; Saso flounders
Dottie Ardina
Symetra Tour File
Dottie, Bianca start strong; Saso flounders
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - September 19, 2020 - 3:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran Dottie Ardina and rookie Bianca Pagdanganan fashioned out a pair of two-under 70s in practically the same fashion as they trailed Aussie Hannah Green and Cydney Clanton of the US by four at the start of the Cambia Portland Classic of the LPGA Tour in Oregon Friday.

Over in Japan, Yuka Saso hardly recovered from a sputtering start, finishing with a one-over 73 to virtually bow out of the title race after two rounds of the Descente Ladies Tokai Classic now paced by Hiroko Azuma and Ayaka Furue at the Shinminami Country Club in Aichi, Japan Saturday.

Just three strokes off opening day leader Pei-Ying Tsai at the start of the day, Saso wrestled with her driver and irons and bogeyed No. 1 and the par-3 No. 6 of the Mihami course. Though she birdied the par-5 12th to get back to three-under overall, the Fil-Japanese failed to complete her rally and settled for pars for a 38-35 and a 141.

The JLPGA Player of the Year frontrunner tumbled from joint 10th to a share of 26th, now eight strokes behind Azuma and Furue heading to the final 18 holes of the Y80 million event serving as the sixth stop of the LPGA of Japan Tour season.

Azuma matched Tsai’s opening 65 with her own version of a bogey-free 31-34 while Furue also produced a solid 67 as they grabbed the lead at 133s, two strokes ahead of Korean Ji-Hee Lee, who also fired a 65 for a 135, while Tsai slowed down with a 71 and dropped to fourth with a 136.

Ai Suzuki, who shot a 66 Friday, actually took charge with three birdies in the first six holes but the 16-time JLPGA champion faltered with two bogeys against two more birdies but fell to a share of fifth at 137 with Saiki Fujita (71) with a last-hole double-bogey for a 71.

Back in Portland, Ardina and Pagdanganan fumbled with early bogeys coming off a three-week LPGA Tour break but recovered big with four birdies each before dropping a stroke on the par-4 17th in separate flights for a share of 23rd with 14 others, including last week’s ANA Inspiration champion Mirim Lee of South Korea.

Ardina, who tied for 64th in the British Women’s Open and missed the cut at NW Arkansas last month, bounced back strong from an opening-hole bogey with three birdies in a four-hole stretch from No. 4. She drained her fourth birdie from short range on the par-3 13th but yielded the stroke on the 17th to submit a 34-36 card.

The Canlubang pro flourished with her long game, missing just one fairway but missed a couple of birdie chances at the back.
Pagdanganan also stumbled with a bogey on No. 2 but birdied the fifth and rammed in three straight birdies from No. 10 before also dropping a stroke on the difficult 17th for a 36-34 round that lined up the 22-year-old shotmaker for another weekend stint for the fourth straight time in as many starts in the world’s premier circuit.

The ICTSI-backed SEA Games double gold medalist and former Philippine Ladies Open titlist tied for 28th in her maiden tournament in Drive On Championship, struggled for a share of 59th in the Marathon Classic and faded to joint 71st in NW Arkansas.

But the power-hitter is due for a big finish In the $1.75 million event reduced to a 54-hole tournament due to hazardous air quality caused by fires in the Pacific Northwest.
Meanwhile, Green birdied five of the first seven holes then added two more at the back but blew seizing the solo lead with a last-hole bogey, enabling Clanton to gain a share of it on a two-shot swing.

Clanton overcame a bogey on No. 4 with seven birdies, including on No. 18.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Reports: Tempers flared at Celtics’ dugout after Game 2 loss vs Heat
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Per multiple media sources, Boston guard Marcus Smart was "screaming in the Celtics locker room" and arguing was heard going...
Sports
fbfb
Heat escape Celtics for 2-0 lead
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Jimmy Butler converted on two clutch free throws with 7.4 ticks remaining to give Miami the win.
Sports
fbfb
UST alumni, notable coaches want to head rescue mission for wounded Tigers
By Roy Luarca | 1 day ago
Initially, the prime candidates to take over the spot vacated by Aldin Ayo were former Thomasians eager to repay University...
Sports
fbfb
‘A gentleman’s agreement’
By Bill Velasco | September 19, 2020 - 12:00am
The NCAA supposedly has a standing internal agreement that none of their schools’ seniors basketball teams will hire former University of Santo Tomas coach Aldin Ayo in the near future.
Sports
fbfb
Ex-NBA star Tony Parker named ambassador for Rainbow Six World Cup
By Michelle Lojo | 3 days ago
Interviewed by gaming company Ubisoft at the launch of the world cup during it's digital conference, Parker became invovled...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Visa woes sidelines Obiena from Doha pole vault tourney
By Joey Villar | 32 minutes ago
With the help of Philippine athletics chief Philip Ella Juico and the Philippine Sports Commission, Obiena is currently fixing...
Sports
fbfb
Dottie, Bianca start strong; Saso flounders
By Dante Navarro | 38 minutes ago
Veteran Dottie Ardina and rookie Bianca Pagdanganan fashioned out a pair of two-under 70s in practically the same fashion...
Sports
fbfb
Grind continues for Petecio, Magno
By John Bryan Ulanday | 50 minutes ago
Top Filipina boxers Nesthy Petecio and Irish Magno are not resting on their laurels amid the pandemic with continuous preparations...
Sports
fbfb
PBA chairman says 'bubble' to cost 'close to 65 million'
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
There is a price to pay for sports leagues who are eager to return to play amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemi...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas Pilipinas to also have 'bubble' experience in FIBA Qualifiers
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Announced by FIBA on Friday, qualifiers for FIBA's Continental Cups for 2021 to be held on November and February next year...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with