NU's Edster Sy to conduct financial fitness workout for athletes this Sunday

MANILA, Philippines — Current National University Bullpups assistant coach and former Chiang Kai Shek College Blue Dragons team manager Edster Sy is conducting a financial fitness workout this coming Sunday, September 21 2pm via Zoom.

“In sports, we require discipline,” pointed out Sy. “it’s the same principle we want both student-athletes, professional athletes, and the ordinary worker to learn – to have discipline when it comes to their savings and investments and how to diversify it.”

It was Coach Eds who helped former University of Santo Tomas point guard Kim Lo transition from player to financial advisor.

Prior to his involvement in sports, Sy was in the academe teaching chemistry and robotics (he finished with a degree in Chemical Engineering with a Master’s Degree in Engineering. he represented the country in academic competition bagging a gold medal in 2006 in China and in 2007 in Taiwan. Sy shifted to sports after he took a Sports and Recreational Management in De La Salle University’s graduate school.

“The reason why I want to hold this seminar is because we were not prepared for this pandemic. If we were not able to set aside money as an emergency fund, then we can have some hardship.”

Sy, who matriculated at De La Salle University has been a frequent colleague of multi-titled juniors basketball coach Goldwyn Monteverde from Chiang Kai Shek to Adamson University to national University. However, it is in the arena of financial literacy that he finds a lot of satisfaction.

“In the Philippine Basketball Association, an athlete’s career starts around the age of 24 or 25,” elucidated Sy. “Some get a two-year contract. Some stay for five years. A few are blessed to have a career that spans 10 years or more. By the age of 34 retirement beckons… so what’s next? If you aren’t prepared, this could be a big problem.”

The average playing career of a PBA athletes is five years.

Sy joined French financial agency AXA in 2010 “because financial literacy is not being taught in school.”

As of this writing, Saturday, some 78 people have signed up for the financial fitness workout zoom session.

Details on how to attend the seminar can be found at the Facebook page of “Edster Sy AXA.”