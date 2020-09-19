COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
FIDE to hold chess trainers' webinar
FIDE to hold chess trainers' webinar
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - September 19, 2020 - 12:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is eyeing to produce world-class chess trainers and coaches as it hosts the FIDE Trainers’ Online Seminar slated from September 25 to 27 via Zoom platform.

World-renowned trainers Grandmasters Dejan Bojkov of Bulgaria and Melikset Khachiyan of Armenia, International Masters Jesper Hall of Sweden and Vishal Sarin of India along with top local mentors GMs Jayson Gonzales will conduct the three-day webinar.

About 40 participants from Australia, Fiji, Guam, Japan, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Singapore, Solomon Islands, Taipei, Vietnam and the Philippines have already registered.

The Philippine Academy for Chess Excellence is organizing the event sanctioned and backed by the Asian Chess Federation, FIDE Trainers Commission and the National Chess Federation of the Philippines.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for those aspiring to be world class coaches and trainers,” said Gonzales.

Gracing the opening of the event are NCFP president Butch Pichay, Oceania Chess Confederation’s Paul Spiller, ASEAN Chess Academy’s Ignatius Leong, FTC’s Peter Long, ACF’s Hisham Al-Tahir and Sami Khader.

Seminar fee is pegged at Euro $200 with the first 15 Filipino registrants getting a 25-percent discount.

For inquiries, interested parties may call Michelle Yaon at 0966-8108378 or send message to Philchesstournaments’ Facebook page.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Reports: Tempers flared at Celtics’ dugout after Game 2 loss vs Heat
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Per multiple media sources, Boston guard Marcus Smart was "screaming in the Celtics locker room" and arguing was heard going...
Sports
fbfb
Heat escape Celtics for 2-0 lead
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Jimmy Butler converted on two clutch free throws with 7.4 ticks remaining to give Miami the win.
Sports
fbfb
UST alumni, notable coaches want to head rescue mission for wounded Tigers
By Roy Luarca | 1 day ago
Initially, the prime candidates to take over the spot vacated by Aldin Ayo were former Thomasians eager to repay University...
Sports
fbfb
‘A gentleman’s agreement’
By Bill Velasco | September 19, 2020 - 12:00am
The NCAA supposedly has a standing internal agreement that none of their schools’ seniors basketball teams will hire former University of Santo Tomas coach Aldin Ayo in the near future.
Sports
fbfb
Antetokounmpo to Bucks fans: I can’t wait for next season!
By Franco Luna | 3 days ago
"Thank you Milwaukee for all the love and support you showed my teammates and I this season," Antetokounmpo wrote on Twi...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
PBA chairman says 'bubble' to cost 'close to 65 million'
By Luisa Morales | 3 minutes ago
There is a price to pay for sports leagues who are eager to return to play amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemi...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas Pilipinas to also have 'bubble' experience in FIBA Qualifiers
By Luisa Morales | 51 minutes ago
Announced by FIBA on Friday, qualifiers for FIBA's Continental Cups for 2021 to be held on November and February next year...
Sports
fbfb
NU's Edster Sy to conduct financial fitness workout for athletes this Sunday
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
It was Coach Eds who helped former University of Santo Tomas point guard Kim Lo transition from player to financial advi...
Sports
fbfb
Lakers humble Nuggets in Game One blowout win
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
A huge second quarter from the Lakers with Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic on the bench due to foul trouble enabled the LA squad...
Sports
fbfb
Giannis Antetokounmpo named back-to-back MVP
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Antetokounmpo, who led the Bucks to a league-best record in the 2019-20 season of 56-17, claimed 85 of the possible 101 first-place...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with