FIDE to hold chess trainers' webinar

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is eyeing to produce world-class chess trainers and coaches as it hosts the FIDE Trainers’ Online Seminar slated from September 25 to 27 via Zoom platform.

World-renowned trainers Grandmasters Dejan Bojkov of Bulgaria and Melikset Khachiyan of Armenia, International Masters Jesper Hall of Sweden and Vishal Sarin of India along with top local mentors GMs Jayson Gonzales will conduct the three-day webinar.

About 40 participants from Australia, Fiji, Guam, Japan, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Singapore, Solomon Islands, Taipei, Vietnam and the Philippines have already registered.

The Philippine Academy for Chess Excellence is organizing the event sanctioned and backed by the Asian Chess Federation, FIDE Trainers Commission and the National Chess Federation of the Philippines.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for those aspiring to be world class coaches and trainers,” said Gonzales.

Gracing the opening of the event are NCFP president Butch Pichay, Oceania Chess Confederation’s Paul Spiller, ASEAN Chess Academy’s Ignatius Leong, FTC’s Peter Long, ACF’s Hisham Al-Tahir and Sami Khader.

Seminar fee is pegged at Euro $200 with the first 15 Filipino registrants getting a 25-percent discount.

For inquiries, interested parties may call Michelle Yaon at 0966-8108378 or send message to Philchesstournaments’ Facebook page.