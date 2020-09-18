COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Phoenix interim coach Topex Robinson stays with LPU as consultant
Phoenix Fuel Masters' interim coach Topex Robinson (R) and LPU President Roberto P. Laurel
Released
Phoenix interim coach Topex Robinson stays with LPU as consultant
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 18, 2020 - 3:29pm

MANILA, Philippines – Although Topex Robinson is set to take over the head coaching reins at Phoenix in the PBA, the Lyceum Pirates are maintaining their ties with the mentor.

This was assured by Lyceum president Roberto P. Laurel to Robinson on Friday, giving Robinson the role of consultant for the Pirates.

Robinson, who inked a fresh deal with LPU back in 2018, was named as PBA squad the Fuel Masters' interim head coach after Louie Alas' sacking earlier this month.

LPU reconfigured Robinson's contract with the school to keep him within their basketball program, and will be the case until Phoenix decides to move on from the 45-year-old.

Robinson expressed his gratitude to LPU and its higher-ups for their accommodation of his new career path.

"I feel so blessed to have a boss like Sir RPL... since when news broke out that I was named interim head coach of Phoenix, the Laurel family only had words of encouragement for me," Robinson said in statement released on Friday.

"Sir RPL even told me that the school will be there for me since coaching in the PBA is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I just feel so blessed and humbled," he added.

"I'm honored to continue being part of Lyceum. They have been there for me through the highs and the lows of my career,"

Robinson was first tapped as the Pirates' chief tactician back in 2015, two years after he had ended his stint with San Sebastian.

Since then, the Pirates had made two NCAA men's basketball finals appearances in Seasons 93 and 94.

BASKETBALL NCAA PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LeBron, Giannis headline 2020 All-NBA First Team
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
MVP candidates LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were both unanimously selected to the 2019-20 All-NBA First Team, the...
Sports
fbfb
Reports: Tempers flared at Celtics’ dugout after Game 2 loss vs Heat
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Per multiple media sources, Boston guard Marcus Smart was "screaming in the Celtics locker room" and arguing was heard going...
Sports
fbfb
Antetokounmpo to Bucks fans: I can’t wait for next season!
By Franco Luna | 2 days ago
"Thank you Milwaukee for all the love and support you showed my teammates and I this season," Antetokounmpo wrote on Twi...
Sports
fbfb
EJ Obiena soars for bronze in Rome tourney
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The Tokyo-bound athlete broke his season-best record with a clearance of 5.80m in three attempts, good enough for a third...
Sports
fbfb
UST alumni, notable coaches want to head rescue mission for wounded Tigers
By Roy Luarca | 2 hours ago
Initially, the prime candidates to take over the spot vacated by Aldin Ayo were former Thomasians eager to repay University...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Saso cards 68, trails Taiwanese by 3 in Descente Ladies Tokai Classic
By Dante Navarro | 16 minutes ago
Multi-titled Ai Suzuki is back with a bang, so did Player of the Year frontrunner Yuka Saso.
Sports
fbfb
Gilas women coach hopes for easing of FIBA’s passport rule
By John Bryan Ulanday | 27 minutes ago
The strict FIBA rule requires players to secure a passport before turning 16 to play as a local, which is applicable to the...
Sports
fbfb
Wesley So seizes top spot in Saint Louis chess tiff
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Two points behind world champion Magnus Carlsen entering the last two rounds, So, 26, turned it around by beating Armenian...
Sports
fbfb
Sherwood golf club insists it ‘played by the rules’
By Dante Navarro | 3 hours ago
The Sherwood Golf and Country Club strongly denied it ever violated the IATF protocols on safety and health when it staged...
Sports
fbfb
US Open champ Osaka withdraws from French Open with injury
4 hours ago
Freshly crowned US Open champion Naomi Osaka pulled out of the French Open with a sore hamstring.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with