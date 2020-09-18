Phoenix interim coach Topex Robinson stays with LPU as consultant

MANILA, Philippines – Although Topex Robinson is set to take over the head coaching reins at Phoenix in the PBA, the Lyceum Pirates are maintaining their ties with the mentor.

This was assured by Lyceum president Roberto P. Laurel to Robinson on Friday, giving Robinson the role of consultant for the Pirates.

Robinson, who inked a fresh deal with LPU back in 2018, was named as PBA squad the Fuel Masters' interim head coach after Louie Alas' sacking earlier this month.

LPU reconfigured Robinson's contract with the school to keep him within their basketball program, and will be the case until Phoenix decides to move on from the 45-year-old.

Robinson expressed his gratitude to LPU and its higher-ups for their accommodation of his new career path.

"I feel so blessed to have a boss like Sir RPL... since when news broke out that I was named interim head coach of Phoenix, the Laurel family only had words of encouragement for me," Robinson said in statement released on Friday.

"Sir RPL even told me that the school will be there for me since coaching in the PBA is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I just feel so blessed and humbled," he added.

"I'm honored to continue being part of Lyceum. They have been there for me through the highs and the lows of my career,"

Robinson was first tapped as the Pirates' chief tactician back in 2015, two years after he had ended his stint with San Sebastian.

Since then, the Pirates had made two NCAA men's basketball finals appearances in Seasons 93 and 94.