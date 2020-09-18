Reports: Tempers flared at Celticsâ€™ dugout after Game 2 loss vs Heat

COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ORLANDO, FL - SEPTEMBER 15: Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics reacts to play from the bench during Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs on September 15, 2020 at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.
JESSE D. GARRABRANT / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Reports: Tempers flared at Celtics’ dugout after Game 2 loss vs Heat
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 18, 2020 - 2:06pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Boston Celtics reportedly "imploded" in the locker room following their Game Two loss against the Miami Heat on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Per multiple media sources, Boston guard Marcus Smart was "screaming in the Celtics locker room" and arguing was heard going on. Smart then exited the locker room while swearing.

ESPN's Malika Andrews reported hearing loud clanks, like someone throwing items, coming from Boston's locker room.

Boston head coach Brad Stevens acknowledged the locker room incidents, but didn't comment on it.

"Guys were emotional after a hard game — a hard loss," Stevens told Andrews.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum played down Smart's outburst and the rest of the team's arguments.

"We're 0-2. We're frustrated, but that's team sports. You're not supposed to be happy if you're down 0-2... It's just talking about the game," he said.

Per Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, the events Thursday night (Friday, Manila), led to the decision that the team will not be practicing tomorrow.

Boston led by as much as 17 in Game Two before crumbling in the end game against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

Celtics hope to avoid a 0-3 hole when they go into Game Three on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

