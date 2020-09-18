Reports: Tempers flared at Celticsâ€™ dugout after Game 2 loss vs Heat

Reports: Tempers flared at Celtics’ dugout after Game 2 loss vs Heat

MANILA, Philippines – The Boston Celtics reportedly "imploded" in the locker room following their Game Two loss against the Miami Heat on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Per multiple media sources, Boston guard Marcus Smart was "screaming in the Celtics locker room" and arguing was heard going on. Smart then exited the locker room while swearing.

Related Stories Heat escape Celtics for 2-0 lead

ESPN's Malika Andrews reported hearing loud clanks, like someone throwing items, coming from Boston's locker room.

There were loud clanks — like someone throwing items — coming from the Celtics’ locker room. https://t.co/0D9SokSr5u — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) September 18, 2020

Boston head coach Brad Stevens acknowledged the locker room incidents, but didn't comment on it.

"Guys were emotional after a hard game — a hard loss," Stevens told Andrews.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum played down Smart's outburst and the rest of the team's arguments.

"We're 0-2. We're frustrated, but that's team sports. You're not supposed to be happy if you're down 0-2... It's just talking about the game," he said.

Per Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, the events Thursday night (Friday, Manila), led to the decision that the team will not be practicing tomorrow.

The #Celtics will NOT practice tomorrow — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) September 18, 2020

Boston led by as much as 17 in Game Two before crumbling in the end game against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

Celtics hope to avoid a 0-3 hole when they go into Game Three on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).