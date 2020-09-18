COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EJ Obiena soars for bronze in Rome tourney
Philippines's Ernest John Obiena compete in the men's Pole Vault during the IAAF Diamond League competition on September 17, 2020 at the Olympic stadium in Rome.
ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 18, 2020 - 9:21am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino pole vault star EJ Obiena snagged his sixth podium finish of the season in the Diamond League in Rome on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

The Tokyo-bound athlete broke his season-best record with a clearance of 5.80m in three attempts, good enough for a third place finish behind the world's best vaulters in the tournament.

Obiena tied with silver medalist Ben Broeders with identical 5.80 clearances, but Broeders only needed two attempts to clear the height and took the silver.

Armand Duplantis of Sweden broke the world record in the competition after a 6.15m clearance to clinch the gold.

Duplantis broke a 26-year-old world record of Ukranian pole vaulter Sergey Bubka of 6.14m.

Obiena has enjoyed tremendous amount of success this season since he started back in August, he's already collected six medals in eight tournaments.

He has won one gold, two silvers and three bronzes.

The Olympian is set to compete at the Doha Diamond League on September 24 next.

