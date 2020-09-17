Philippinesâ€™ first pro chess league eyes all-Filipino tiff in 2021

COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Philippines’ first pro chess league eyes all-Filipino tiff in 2021
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - September 17, 2020 - 2:10pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, the country’s very first pro chess league, is targeting early next year as its opening day schedule for its inaugural all-Filipino conference.

“It will depend on the COVID-19 situation but we have to go through application of players, drafting, then launch,” said PCAP founder and commissioner Paul Elauria in Thursday’s online presser with the Games and Amusements Board chaired by Baham Mitra.

“Tournament likely to start early next year,” he added.

The league had already gotten commitment from at least 12 teams of mostly local government units that included the San Juan Preda-Torres, Cagayan Valley Kings and Makati Red Gambits.

Also joining are the Palawan Beach Masters, Subic/Zambales Knightmares, Tarlac Top Guns, Pampanga Master Bankers, Pasig Pawn Stars, Mindoro Golden Tamaraws and the Manila Noble Knights.

Each team will be composed of six boards of two titled or master level players, one woman chesser, a senior and two home grown entries who are either born in the place of his team or a permanent resident.

As for the minimum or maximum salary rate, Elauria has estimated each team should have a maximum budget of 100,000 per conference.

Players can now start applying at PCAP as it sets it drafting rites late this year.

Mitra, for his part, warned cheats and game-fixers will be dealt with.

“We trust the league to police its own ranks but we will not tolerate such acts,” said Mitra.

