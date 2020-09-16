COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Players back proposed PBA 'bubble'
The PBA has shortlisted the potential venues for the restart from among 20 candidate hotels from Metro Manila and the provinces.
STAR/Jun Mendoza
Players back proposed PBA 'bubble'
Olmin Leyba (Philstar.com) - September 16, 2020 - 5:16pm

MANILA, Philippines – PBA players are all-in for the pro league’s planned Philippine Cup resumption via bubble or semi bubble.

After going over the PBA’s restart plans in a meeting with Commissioner Willie Marcial, representative-players from the 12 teams expressed their readiness to get quartered in hotels for two months just for the eyed bubble tournament.

“Lahat sila willing mag-bubble o semis bubble,” Marcial said after the Wednesday’s dialogue, held a day before the PBA board of governors convenes to decide on matters pertaining to the reopening.

Marcial briefed the cagers on the different bubble concepts the board is looking at: The NBA-style bubble, where everyone is holed up in one place; the semi-bubble, where participants stay at hotels and go to the venues and back; and the closed circuit, where they observe a home-venue-home routine.

“Nag-suggest sila na kung pwede daw yung bubble o semi-bubble na lang, huwag na yung closed circuit,” said Marcial who will relay the players’ wishes to the board on Thursday.

The players, according to Marcial, had some suggestions and inputs on matters pertaining to accommodation, amenities and rules that he would also inform the board of.

The PBA has shortlisted the potential venues for the restart from among 20 candidate hotels from Metro Manila and the provinces.

The board is expected to make its choice this Thursday.

“Posibleng sa NCR kami o sa probinsya,” Marcial said.

The pro league has a pending request to the IATF to allow the teams to shift to 5-on-5 scrimmages, from the current no-contact physical conditioning sessions in batches of five.

The plan is to push for government clearance for the games’ proper after three weeks of scrimmage. The target, according to Marcial, is to start by Oct. 9 and finish by Dec. 10 or 13 at the latest.

PBA WILLIE MARCIAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Antetokounmpo to Bucks fans: I can’t wait for next season!
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"Thank you Milwaukee for all the love and support you showed my teammates and I this season," Antetokounmpo wrote on Twi...
Sports
fbfb
Tearful Jeremy Lin seeks NBA return after one season in China
1 day ago
Jeremy Lin said Tuesday he is leaving the Beijing Ducks after one season in China and wants to return to the NBA, where he...
Sports
fbfb
EJ Obiena refutes Olympic Channel's 'irresponsible journalism'
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The article, in which Obiena was allegedly quote saying "Armand (Duplantis) is good, but I can be the best", was released...
Sports
fbfb
Genato, ’54 team to be honored
By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
Rep. Eric Martinez will host a virtual jersey retirement ceremony to honor Tony Genato, the only known living survivor and...
Sports
fbfb
PBA-bound MPBL stars face uncertainty once Lakan Cup resumes
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The future for PBA-bound stars Mike Ayonayon and Allyn Bulanadi in the MPBL remains uncertain amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
29 minutes ago
Cavite golf club breached IATF protocols?
By Dante Navarro | 29 minutes ago
A top golf club in Cavite was reported to have staged a tournament last weekend, drawing a huge field that far exceeded the...
Sports
fbfb
37 minutes ago
Saso, Ueda duel up in Tokai Classic
By Dante Navarro | 37 minutes ago
The Yuka Saso-Momoko Ueda duel is expected to generate interest when the Descente Ladies Tokai Classic fires off Friday in...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Frankie Lim leaves coaching post at Perpetual amid pandemic uncertainty
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Like other educational institutions, the Las Pinas-based school had taken the hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic that greatly...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
New tranferrees Nonoy, Cuajao ready to chase UAAP title at La Salle
By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
In Taft, the pair of promising guards can’t wait to further strut their stuff for an ultimate championship goal after...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Magno gets P40,000 cash aid from LGU
By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
The flyweight ace on Wednesday personally accepted Php40,000 cash assistance from the local government unit led by mayor Bienvenido...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with