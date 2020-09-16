Frankie Lim leaves coaching post at Perpetual amid pandemic uncertainty

MANILA, Philippines – Frankie Lim has decided to leave Perpetual Help after two seasons as men's basketball team coach in the NCAA.

“Yes, it's true,” said Lim.

Like other educational institutions, the Las Pinas-based school had taken the hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic that greatly affected its athletic program.

And Lim and his coaching staff were not spared.

“They suspended my contract, others’ weren’t renewed,” said Lim.

Lim said he was not supposed to resign but did so after his questions to top school officials on his status fell on deaf ears.

"I've been asking them if I'm still the coach but no one is answering me," said Lim.

During his stint with the school, Lim steered the Altas to the Final Four on his first season but finished seventh the next year when he was asked to leave before eventually returning midway in the tournament.

Now Lim, who won four NCAA championships as San Beda mentor in 2007, 2008, 2010 and 2011, is leaving the team for good.

“For now there is none, but will look at other options,” he said.