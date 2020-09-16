COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Frankie Lim leaves coaching post at Perpetual amid pandemic uncertainty

Frankie Lim

Frankie Lim leaves coaching post at Perpetual amid pandemic uncertainty
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - September 16, 2020 - 4:10pm

MANILA, Philippines – Frankie Lim has decided to leave Perpetual Help after two seasons as men's basketball team coach in the NCAA.

“Yes, it's true,” said Lim.

Like other educational institutions, the Las Pinas-based school had taken the hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic that greatly affected its athletic program.

And Lim and his coaching staff were not spared.

“They suspended my contract, others’ weren’t renewed,” said Lim.

Lim said he was not supposed to resign but did so after his questions to top school officials on his status fell on deaf ears.

"I've been asking them if I'm still the coach but no one is answering me," said Lim.

During his stint with the school, Lim steered the Altas to the Final Four on his first season but finished seventh the next year when he was asked to leave before eventually returning midway in the tournament.

Now Lim, who won four NCAA championships as San Beda mentor in 2007, 2008, 2010 and 2011, is leaving the team for good.

“For now there is none, but will look at other options,” he said.

BASKETBALL NCAA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Antetokounmpo to Bucks fans: I can’t wait for next season!
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"Thank you Milwaukee for all the love and support you showed my teammates and I this season," Antetokounmpo wrote on Twi...
Sports
fbfb
Tearful Jeremy Lin seeks NBA return after one season in China
1 day ago
Jeremy Lin said Tuesday he is leaving the Beijing Ducks after one season in China and wants to return to the NBA, where he...
Sports
fbfb
EJ Obiena refutes Olympic Channel's 'irresponsible journalism'
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The article, in which Obiena was allegedly quote saying "Armand (Duplantis) is good, but I can be the best", was released...
Sports
fbfb
Genato, ’54 team to be honored
By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
Rep. Eric Martinez will host a virtual jersey retirement ceremony to honor Tony Genato, the only known living survivor and...
Sports
fbfb
PBA-bound MPBL stars face uncertainty once Lakan Cup resumes
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The future for PBA-bound stars Mike Ayonayon and Allyn Bulanadi in the MPBL remains uncertain amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
29 minutes ago
Cavite golf club breached IATF protocols?
By Dante Navarro | 29 minutes ago
A top golf club in Cavite was reported to have staged a tournament last weekend, drawing a huge field that far exceeded the...
Sports
fbfb
37 minutes ago
Saso, Ueda duel up in Tokai Classic
By Dante Navarro | 37 minutes ago
The Yuka Saso-Momoko Ueda duel is expected to generate interest when the Descente Ladies Tokai Classic fires off Friday in...
Sports
fbfb
44 minutes ago
Players back proposed PBA 'bubble'
By Olmin Leyba | 44 minutes ago
PBA players are all-in for the pro league’s planned Philippine Cup resumption via bubble or semi bubble.
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
New tranferrees Nonoy, Cuajao ready to chase UAAP title at La Salle
By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
In Taft, the pair of promising guards can’t wait to further strut their stuff for an ultimate championship goal after...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Magno gets P40,000 cash aid from LGU
By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
The flyweight ace on Wednesday personally accepted Php40,000 cash assistance from the local government unit led by mayor Bienvenido...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with