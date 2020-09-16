Magno gets P40,000 cash aid from LGU

MANILA, Philippines — Boxer Irish Magno just got an extra lift for her Tokyo Olympics preparations after receiving aid from the Janiuay local government in Iloilo.

The flyweight ace on Wednesday personally accepted Php40,000 cash assistance from the local government unit led by mayor Bienvenido Margarico on top of the municipality’s unwavering moral support since the start of her boxing career.

“I’m happy that my hometown has always been there for me ever since, not just financially. They’ve always been proud of me as a boxer and I’m paying it forward with all the sacrifices to further promote boxing and bring pride in Iloilo,” Magno told The STAR.

Depending on the COVID-19 situation, Janiuay LGU has lined up more fundraisers for Magno that is only serving as added fuel to her fire in making Iloilo and the Philippines even prouder in the Summer Games next year.

Now, Magno is extra motivated and focused in her training camp with gym workouts in the morning and online program under national team coach Boy Velasco and Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) in the afternoon.

Magno is one of the four Filipino Olympic qualifiers so far with pole vaulter EJ Obiena, gymnast Caloy Yulo and fellow boxer Eumir Marcial.