COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Magno gets P40,000 cash aid from LGU
Irish Magno
Facebook/Irish Magno
Magno gets P40,000 cash aid from LGU
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - September 16, 2020 - 3:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — Boxer Irish Magno just got an extra lift for her Tokyo Olympics preparations after receiving aid from the Janiuay local government in Iloilo.

The flyweight ace on Wednesday personally accepted Php40,000 cash assistance from the local government unit led by mayor Bienvenido Margarico on top of the municipality’s unwavering moral support since the start of her boxing career.

“I’m happy that my hometown has always been there for me ever since, not just financially. They’ve always been proud of me as a boxer and I’m paying it forward with all the sacrifices to further promote boxing and bring pride in Iloilo,” Magno told The STAR.

Depending on the COVID-19 situation, Janiuay LGU has lined up more fundraisers for Magno that is only serving as added fuel to her fire in making Iloilo and the Philippines even prouder in the Summer Games next year.

Now, Magno is extra motivated and focused in her training camp with gym workouts in the morning and online program under national team coach Boy Velasco and Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) in the afternoon.

Magno is one of the four Filipino Olympic qualifiers so far with pole vaulter EJ Obiena, gymnast Caloy Yulo and fellow boxer Eumir Marcial.

BOXING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Antetokounmpo to Bucks fans: I can’t wait for next season!
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"Thank you Milwaukee for all the love and support you showed my teammates and I this season," Antetokounmpo wrote on Twi...
Sports
fbfb
Tearful Jeremy Lin seeks NBA return after one season in China
1 day ago
Jeremy Lin said Tuesday he is leaving the Beijing Ducks after one season in China and wants to return to the NBA, where he...
Sports
fbfb
EJ Obiena refutes Olympic Channel's 'irresponsible journalism'
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The article, in which Obiena was allegedly quote saying "Armand (Duplantis) is good, but I can be the best", was released...
Sports
fbfb
Genato, ’54 team to be honored
By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
Rep. Eric Martinez will host a virtual jersey retirement ceremony to honor Tony Genato, the only known living survivor and...
Sports
fbfb
PBA-bound MPBL stars face uncertainty once Lakan Cup resumes
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The future for PBA-bound stars Mike Ayonayon and Allyn Bulanadi in the MPBL remains uncertain amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
28 minutes ago
Cavite golf club breached IATF protocols?
By Dante Navarro | 28 minutes ago
A top golf club in Cavite was reported to have staged a tournament last weekend, drawing a huge field that far exceeded the...
Sports
fbfb
36 minutes ago
Saso, Ueda duel up in Tokai Classic
By Dante Navarro | 36 minutes ago
The Yuka Saso-Momoko Ueda duel is expected to generate interest when the Descente Ladies Tokai Classic fires off Friday in...
Sports
fbfb
43 minutes ago
Players back proposed PBA 'bubble'
By Olmin Leyba | 43 minutes ago
PBA players are all-in for the pro league’s planned Philippine Cup resumption via bubble or semi bubble.
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Frankie Lim leaves coaching post at Perpetual amid pandemic uncertainty
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Like other educational institutions, the Las Pinas-based school had taken the hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic that greatly...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
New tranferrees Nonoy, Cuajao ready to chase UAAP title at La Salle
By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
In Taft, the pair of promising guards can’t wait to further strut their stuff for an ultimate championship goal after...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with