Gilas Women's Fajardo out to banner Philippines in US college hoops

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas Women's young gun Ella Fajardo is making a name for herself in US hoops.

At 17-years-old, Fajardo is set to play for a US NCAA Division 1 school Fairleigh Dickinson University.

And despite her young age, she is already gearing herself up for a leadership role once she suits up for the Knights come college.

"The main coach and the assistant coaches are fairly new, this is going to be their third season when I'm a freshman so it's really a new environment and they really need me for that leadership piece," Fajardo said of her upcoming stint during the virtual Philippine Sportswriters' Association Forum on Tuesday.

Fajardo won a bronze medal with the Gilas Pilipinas Women U-18 3x3 squad in the FIBA Under-18 3x3 Asia Cup in Malaysia last year.

While Fajardo's NCAA stint propels her chances of making it into the WNBA, the Gilas belle remains committed to her national team duties — no matter what.

"I have thought about [playing in the WNBA] for sure, but honestly I think that my heart is where my home is," Fajardo said.

"I am currently a member of the national women's Gilas Pilipinas team right now and I really do plan to represent my country as much as I can," she added.

Gilas women head coach Pat Aquino had revealed last July that Fajardo had negotiated her contract with Fairleigh in order to make sure her schedule doesn't interfere with national team duties.

Fajardo will join Fairleigh Dickinson after she finishes her final year with her high school squad Gill St. Bernard.