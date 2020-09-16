PBA-bound MPBL stars face uncertainty once Lakan Cup resumes

MANILA, Philippies — The future for PBA-bound stars Mike Ayonayon and Allyn Bulanadi in the MPBL remains uncertain amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Ayonayon and Bulanadi are set to debut for Asia's first professional basketball league once the PBA resumes its 45th season after they were drafted earlier this year.

But things are not as simple as it seems, with both players still having active contracts with MPBL teams San Juan-Go for Gold and Basilan-Jumbo Plastic.

And with the MPBL yet to finish its third season because of the health crisis, with only the divison and national finals of the Lakan Cup left to play, Ayonayon and Bulanadi are stuck in a complicated predicament.

Can Ayonayon and Bulanadi suit up for San Juan-Go for Gold and Basilan-Jumbo Plastic, respectively, once the MPBL gets to resume its play?

MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes said the ball is on the PBA's court on whether they will allow the two players to finish their stints with their respective MPBL clubs.

"Ang mangyayari ngayon niyan is papayagan ba sila ng PBA team na nag-draft sa kanila na may contract sila?," Duremdes said during the online Philippine Sportswriters Association forum on Tuesday.

"Or the other way, papayagan ba sila ng MPBL team nila na hindi pa tapos yung season, magpo-pro na sila," he added.

But Duremdes made it clear they will not ask PBA-bound players not to enter the PBA bubble.

The basketball executive can only hope the pro league will extend the same courtesy to the MPBL once they get back on their feet.

"Kami naman, di naman tayo talaga ano diyan sa mga players na gusto maglaro na. Ang ano lang niyan is paano pag nag-resume na kami, papayagan kaya sila ng teams na nag-draft sa kanila," he said.