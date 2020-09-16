COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Ex-NBA star Tony Parker named ambassador for Rainbow Six World Cup
Tony Parker with the French National Team vs Gilas Pilipinas at the Mall of Asia Arena back in 2016
PBA images
Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - September 16, 2020 - 12:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — Retired NBA Star Tony Parker was recently announced as the ambassador for the upcoming Rainbow Six World Cup.

In 2021, 45 countries and regions will compete in hopes of being crowned the first Rainbow Six Siege World Cup champion.

Interviewed by gaming company Ubisoft at the launch of the world cup during it's digital conference, Parker became invovled with the event as he has been involved with eSports for the past few years.

"It will be a first for Rainbow Six Siege and I wanted to be part of it," said Parker.

The Philippines is part of the 31 countries in the qualifiers and is currently grouped with four other countries in APAC Group 1.

Although the World Cup is slated in early 2021, preparations for each country kicked off last September 14.

