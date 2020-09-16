EJ Obiena refutes Olympic Channel's 'irresponsible journalism'

MANILA, Philippines — Olympics-bound pole vaulter EJ Obiena spoke out on an article released by the Olympic Channel, claiming he had never spoken with the organization.

The article, in which Obiena was allegedly quote saying "Armand (Duplantis) is good, but I can be the best", was released last September 11.

Duplantis is a Swedish pole vaulter and holds the current world record with a clearance of 6.18 meters.

Obiena refuted the statements in the story with a lengthy Instagram post.

"I just read something today and I was quote in the article with some provocative statements," Obiena wrote on his Instagram.

"To be clear: I have never spoke with the olympic channel nor did I ever make such statements," he added.

Obiena, who has been enjoying success this season with already five podium finishes, reached out to the Olympic Channel to have the article taken down.

As of writing, the article is still published on the website but the headline has since been changed.

The headline now reads, "Filipino eagle EJ Obiena: In it to win it".

It previously contained the "provocative statement" that Obiena denied he had ever said.

Obiena called the website's prior take on the story as "irresponsible journalism".

"I believe it is irresponsible journalism to quote someone who has never ever been asked for comments," Obiena said.