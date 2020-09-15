Ex-UST Tigers Nonoy, Cuajao formally welcomed by La Salle

MANILA, Philippines – It’s official.

Ex-Growling Tigers Mark Nonoy and Deo Cuajao are now Green Archers after a formal welcome led by De La Salle University backer and presidential son-in-law Atty. Mans Carpio.

Accompanied by manager Jax Chua of Team Phenom Sports, the two promising guards from University of Santo Tomas flew to Davao City and met with Carpio, husband of Mayor Sara Duterte.

It’s a simple yet heartfelt reception for them as the proud DLSU alumnus Carpio emphasized his vision of bringing more homegrown talents like Nonoy and Cuajao to Taft.

“Through the years, La Salle has become one of the biggest and proudest collegiate basketball programs in the country. My goal is to open the doors of the school to more homegrown players who cannot afford to study there through sports,” said Carpio, a DLSU Political Science graduate in 1998.

“That is the true meaning of the Animo spirit.”

The UAAP Season 82 Rookie of the Year Nonoy hails from La Carlota, Negros Occidental while the Holy Child College of Davao stalwart Cuajao is originally from Midsayap, North Cotabato.

Now, they are bona fide Green Archers with a mission of inheriting the La Salle backcourt mantle from graduating leader Aljun Melecio in Season 84 after serving residencies.

The incoming sophomores are expected to further flourish with other recruits Evan Nelle and Kevin Quimbao starting in Season 84 under the watch of returning mentor Derrick Pumaren, who engineered the Green Archers’ first UAAP title in 1989.

Over at Espana still in the light of Sorsogon bubble controversy, the transfer of Nonoy and Cuajao brought their total player losses to seven following the previous exit of CJ Cansino, Rhenz Abando, Brent Paraiso, Ira Bataller and Jun Asuncion.