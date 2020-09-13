COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Saso bombs out with 76, ends up joint 13th in Japan LPGA tourney
Yuka Saso
Released
Saso bombs out with 76, ends up joint 13th in Japan LPGA tourney
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - September 13, 2020 - 5:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso’s stab at a first major crown and a third LPGA of Japan Tour leg victory ended in a disappointing joint 13th finish as she reeled with a flawed start and a shaky finish for a four-over 76 in the Japan LPGA Championship ruled by Saki Nagamine in Okayama Sunday.

Nagamine charged back from four down off a hot-starting Hee Kyung Bae and wrested control with three birdies in a four-hole stretch from No. 8 then checked a looming skid with clutch pars in a tense backside battle to close out with a 69. She claimed her first major victory and second career win via a one-stroke triumph over Na-Ri Lee (67), Ayako Kimura (69) and Hikari Tanabe (71) on a 12-under 276 total at the JFE Setonaikai Golf Club.

The 25-year-old Nagamine, who topped the Fujisankei Classic in 2018, also pocketed the juicy Y36 million purse a week after missing the cut at Golf5 Ladies, her earnings lifting her from No. 25 to No. 3 in the Mercedes ranking with 489.75 points behind winnings of Y44,440,000.

Despite another outside Top 10 finish, Saso, who tied for 29th at Golf5 Ladies after scoring back-to-back title romps at NEC Karuizawa and Nitori Ladies, kept her top ranking in the Player of the Year derby, her Y2,640,000 prize hiking her winnings to Y62,088,000 worth 644.85 points.

But it was a frustrating closeout round for the power-hitting Fil-Japanese, the most consistent among the contenders in the first three days as she stayed two strokes off the pace amid a constant change in leadership.

However, after a run of five pars in the final round, marred by a couple of flubbed birdie chances, the ICTSI-backed ace fell farther back with bogeys on Nos. 6 and 7 and never recovered. She dropped another stroke on No. 10, hit a birdie on the 12th but bogeyed two of the last three, including the tough finishing par-5 hole.

She wound up with a 283 that included a 68, a 70 and a 69, outputs that kept the 19-year-old 2018 Asian Games double gold medalist on track for a third leg victory and a crack at a major championship at her very first try.

For a while, halfway leader Bae appeared headed for a romp as she sizzled with four birdies in the five holes in sunny skies, burying putts from all ranges, including a monster 30-footer on No. 5 that put her three shots clear of Nagamine, Tanabe and Sayaka Takahashi and six ahead of Saso, who dropped out of the race with those back-to-back mishaps from No. 6.

But Bae lost her touch and all just as quickly, falling off the leaderboard with a double-bogey on the par-3 No. 8. She yielded another stroke on the ninth and bowed out with another 5 on the par-3 15th.

After storming ahead by three with five birdies after 11 holes, Nagamine wavered with bogeys on Nos. 12 and 16, enabling a slew of others to close in, led by Lee, playing four flights ahead of the final group, who pulled within one with a birdie on No. 17 but muffed a playoff-clinching birdie putt from eight feet on the last hole.

Lee, Kimura and Tanabe finished with 277s while Bae ended up with a 72 for fifth at 278 followed by Golf5 Ladies winner Sakura Koiwai (72-279) while Shina Kanazawa (70) and third round leader Yuna Nishimura (76) shared seventh place with 281s.

Koiwai also moved a rung higher to No. 2 in the Mercedes ranking with 536.50 (Y39,640,000) heading to next week’s Desant Ladies Tokai Classic in Aichi, as erstwhile second-running and Earth Mondahmin Cup winner Ayaka Watanabe slipped to No. 3 after missing the cut this week.

Matching Saso’s 283 were Eri Jouma and Ritsuko Ryu, who both matched par 72s, 2015 titlist Teresa Lu (73) and first day co-leader Lee Min-Young (75).

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Giannis Antetokounmpo Instagram unfollow spree sparks trade speculations
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The reigning MVP went on an unfollow spree on social media application Instagram, where he allegedly unfollowed all of his...
Sports
fbfb
Choices for PBA bubble down to 3
By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
The PBA has trimmed down to three the candidates for the site of its planned Philippine Cup bubble.
Sports
fbfb
San Beda Red Lions acquire JV Gallego, Brendan Ocampo
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Gallego is a pick up from National University where he averaged 7.2 points and around two rebounds and the same number of...
Sports
fbfb
So beats Carlsen for share of 2nd place in Fischer Random chess tiff
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The win by So, born in Cavite but is now based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, over Carlsen in the fifth round catapulted him to...
Sports
fbfb
Jack Animam excited to spring back to action in Taiwan
By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
The National U and Gilas Pilipinas standout committed to play as an import for Shih Hsin University and is expecting to complete...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
This Fil-Malaysian freestyle baller is taking the courts by storm
1 hour ago
Instead of your usual organized, 5-on-5 basketball, Nethanial is a force to be reckoned with in freestyle basketball.
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Saso bombs out with 76, ends up joint 13th in Japan LPGA tourney
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Yuka Saso’s stab at a first major crown and a third LPGA of Japan Tour leg victory ended in a disappointing joint 13th...
Sports
fbfb
6 hours ago
Salah hat-trick saves Liverpool, Arsenal cruise as Premier League returns
6 hours ago
Just 48 days after last season's delayed conclusion, the Premier League returned with a bang as Liverpool and Leeds, on their...
Sports
fbfb
Carlsen, Perez show way
By Edgar De Castro | September 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Magnus Carlsen and Leinier Dominguez Perez shared the lead by one-half point after the third round of the 960 Online Champions Showdown.
18 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Dogfight in the East
By Joaquin M. Henson | September 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Defending champion Toronto has been deposed in the NBA playoffs. The top two Eastern Conference seeds are gone.
18 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with