COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
So beats Carlsen for share of 2nd place in Fischer Random chess tiff
Wesley So
Released
So beats Carlsen for share of 2nd place in Fischer Random chess tiff
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - September 13, 2020 - 5:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Wesley So showed why he is the reigning world Fischer Random king as he downed current classical champion Magnus Carlsen to grab a share second after six rounds of the 2020 Champions Showdown: Chess9LX (Fischer Random) held online Saturday.

The win by So, born in Cavite but is now based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, over Carlsen in the fifth round catapulted him to a three-way tie on top with Armenia’s Levon Aronian and fellow United States bet GM Leinier Dominguez-Perez with 3.5 points apiece.

But So drew with US teammate and World No. 2 Fabiano Caruana while Aronian toppled Dominguez-Perez in the sixth round that allowed Aronian to seize the solo lead with 4.5 points while So fell to second with Carlsen and American Hikaru Nakamura with four points each.

So’s win over Carlsen, who holds the world titles in standard, rapid and blitz, is nothing new as the former destroyed the latter, 13.5-2.5, to snare the world Fischer Random crown last year.

So’s last three assignments are Nakamura, former world champion Gary Kasparov and Iran’s Alireza Firouzja.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Mark Nonoy, Deo Cuajao join DLSU amid UST fallout
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Nonoy and Cuajao are only the latest Tigers to exit the program amid the controversy of the "Sorsogon bubble".
Sports
fbfb
Lakers dismantle Rockets, head to West Finals
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The Lakers clinched the wire-to-wire victory to claim the series in five games and reach the Conference Finals for the first...
Sports
fbfb
Naomi Osaka claims 2nd US Open title
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Osaka battled from a set down to finish of veteran Victoria Azarenka in three sets, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, after 1 hour and 53 minutes...
Sports
fbfb
Giannis Antetokounmpo Instagram unfollow spree sparks trade speculations
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The reigning MVP went on an unfollow spree on social media application Instagram, where he allegedly unfollowed all of his...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
This Fil-Malaysian freestyle baller is taking the courts by storm
1 hour ago
Instead of your usual organized, 5-on-5 basketball, Nethanial is a force to be reckoned with in freestyle basketball.
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Saso bombs out with 76, ends up joint 13th in Japan LPGA tourney
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Yuka Saso’s stab at a first major crown and a third LPGA of Japan Tour leg victory ended in a disappointing joint 13th...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
San Beda Red Lions acquire JV Gallego, Brendan Ocampo
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Gallego is a pick up from National University where he averaged 7.2 points and around two rebounds and the same number of...
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
Jack Animam excited to spring back to action in Taiwan
By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
The National U and Gilas Pilipinas standout committed to play as an import for Shih Hsin University and is expecting to complete...
Sports
fbfb
6 hours ago
Salah hat-trick saves Liverpool, Arsenal cruise as Premier League returns
6 hours ago
Just 48 days after last season's delayed conclusion, the Premier League returned with a bang as Liverpool and Leeds, on their...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with