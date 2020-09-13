San Beda Red Lions acquire JV Gallego, Brendan Ocampo

MANILA, Philippines — San Beda joined the recruiting frenzy as it netted a pair of talented guards in JV Gallego and Fil-Canadian Brendan Ocampo that should help fill the void left by the departure of ex-starter Evan Nelle to La Salle.

“They have enrolled a few days ago,” said San Beda team manager Jude Roque referring to Gallego and Ocampo.

Gallego is a pick up from National University where he averaged 7.2 points and around two rebounds and the same number of assists last UAAP season while Ocampo played for the Durham Crossover team that suited up in the Chooks-to-Go NBTC national finals.

Roque is already raving about Ocampo, whom he had compared to the high-scoring Robert Bolick.

"I think Brendon has a lot of potential. I see him as a young Robert Bolick because his passion reminds me of Robert. I do hope he becomes like Robert," said Roque.

While the 5-11, 22-year-old Gallego would need to undergo a one-year residency, the 6-1, 18-year-old Ocampo can start playing in Season 96, which was reset this year to early next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two will join an already loaded team that included James Canlas and Calvin Oftana.

Gallego is the fifth player that transferred from the UAAP to the NCAA after University Santo Tomas’ Rhenz Abando, Ira Bataller and Brent Paraiso moved to reigning champion Letran and Jun Asuncion to Mapua.