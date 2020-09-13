Jack Animam excited to spring back to action in Taiwan

MANILA, Philippines — After more than nine months of break, Jack Animam is raring to get back on court in a whole new overseas environment when she suits up in Taiwan’s University Basketball Association.

The National U and Gilas Pilipinas standout committed to play as an import for Shih Hsin University and is expecting to complete her visa application next week to finally join her team’s training camp.

Related Stories UAAP, SEAG champ Animam hopes to continue winning ways in Taiwan

“I can’t wait to play again. I can’t even explain my excitement to get back on the court,” Animam told The STAR.

The UBA kicks off in November, marking it as Animam’s firs action since anchoring the Nationals to a historic double-gold medal haul both in the traditional 5-on-5 and inaugural 3x3 basketball last December in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

With rich international experience for Gilas and unbeaten UAAP resume built on five championships, the 6-foot-5 Animam said she’s ready to show what she’s got to meet or even exceed expectations in Taipei.

“Expectations are always there. I’m just honored to be part of their team and I am ready to deliver in any possible way I can to help the team,” the Malolos, Bulacan native vowed.

More than basketball though, the NU Marketing Management graduate looks forward to learning there as she will be taking up Master’s Degree in Public Relations and Advertising.