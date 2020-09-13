COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Lakers dismantle Rockets, head to West Finals
ORLANDO, FL - SEPTEMBER 12: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers brings the ball up court during Game Five of the Western Conference SemiFinals of the NBA Playoffs on September 12, 2020 at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando, Florida.
JESSE D. GARRABRANT / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 13, 2020 - 10:48am

MANILA, Philippines — The Los Angeles Lakers made easy work of the Houston Rockets to advance to the Western Conference Finals, 119-96, on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

The Lakers clinched the wire-to-wire victory to claim the series in five games and reach the Conference Finals for the first time in 10 years.

LeBron James and the rest of the Los Angeles squad didn't put their foot off the gas pedal throughout the 48-minutes.

The Lakers led by as much as 30 points at one point in the fourth quarter.

They now await the winner of the series between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets.

Six Lakers finished in double-figures with James leading the pack with 29 markers.

He also had eleven boards, seven assists, two steals and a block.

Kyle Kuzma chipped in with 17 markers. Anthony Davis posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

James Harden was the lone bright spot for the Rockets in the losing effort with 30 points, six rebounds and five assists.

