COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Late tap-in birdie keeps Saso in the hunt
Yuka Saso
Released
Late tap-in birdie keeps Saso in the hunt
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - September 12, 2020 - 4:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — Hounded by wobbly putting all day, Yuka Saso banked on her power to finally birdie the tricky par-5 18th after back-to-back mishaps, spiking a solid 69 and keeping her on track for a third victory and a first major triumph in the Japan LPGA Championship that produced a new leader Saturday.

Though the JLPGA two-leg winner and money leader dropped from joint second to a share of fourth, her 35-34 card at the JFE Setonaikai Golf Club in Okayama and a 207 kept her within striking distance of Yuna Nishimura, who hit late birdies to anchor a 67 for a 205 and a one-shot lead over Hiraki Tanabe (67) and halfway leader Hee Kyung Bae (70) of Korea, who assembled identical 206s.

Finally finding her stride off the mound after missing 17 fairways in the first two days of the Y200 million championship, Saso kept the ball in the fairway practically all throughout in calm conditions and came through with superb iron shots that set up a number of birdie opportunities.

But counting out her two other feats on Nos. 2 and 14, the ICTSI-backed ace struggled all day on the undulating surface of the links course, missing at least six birdie chances, including a three-footer on No. 12 that even saw Bae react rather disappointedly, and on No. 17 from four feet that had the 2018 Asian Games double gold medalist shaking her head in disbelief.

But she turned those miscues into a driving force, hitting a solid 3-wood tee-shot on the 510-yard 18th and blasting an equally superb utility shot from the center of the fairway past the cup to the edge of the green for a two-putt birdie.

That emphatic last-hole feat, which came on the heels of her missed green and three-putt miscues in the first two days, is expected fire up the NEC Karuizawa and NItori Ladies champion all the more as she guns not only for another Y36 million purse and a third title but also a new event record.

Saso, 19, is aiming to become the youngest winner of one of JLPGA Tour’s majors, and the first rookie, after Ai Suzuki ruled this premier event in 2014 at age 20.

But it will take a lot of hard work, determination and guts to accomplish the mission as Nishimura, 20, also looked headed for a strong finish after seizing control with seven birdies against two bogeys, and Tanabe also served notice of her title bid with a bogey-free 33-34.

Like Saso, Bae also groped for her putting touch and squandered a number of birdie chances but still stayed in the hunt with a two-birdie, no-bogey round in cloudy skies.
Others tipped to contend are Sayaka Takahashi, who shot a 69, Saki Nagamine, who fired a 68, and Golf5 Ladies winner Sakura Koiwai, who also carded a 68, who all pooled 207 to tie Saso at fourth.

Another shot back at 208 were first round co-leader Min-Young Lee and Ayaka Kimura, who turned in 68 and 70, respectively, while Momo Yoshikawa moved to solo 10th with a 70 and a 209, just four strokes behind Nishimura.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBA ousts Rockets forward House after bubble violation
5 hours ago
The league conducted an investigation into House's actions and found he had violated rules by having an unauthorized guest...
Sports
fbfb
Striegl fights Nurmagomedov
By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
After beating COVID-19, SEAG gold medalist Mark Striegl will finally have his much-awaited Ultimate Fighting Championship...
Sports
fbfb
Zamboanga MLV Valientes upbeat on pro stint with NBL
3 hours ago
Owned by Rolando “Junnie” Navarro Jr., the Valientes are raring to play for the National Basketball League (NBL)...
Sports
fbfb
EJ Obiena pulls off 5th podium finish
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Obiena booked the third place finish with 5.52m in his second attempt, tied with Matt Ludwig of the United States.
Sports
fbfb
Saso improves to joint 2nd
16 hours ago
Closing out a round seemed to trouble Yuka Saso no end as she holed out with another bogey that stained an otherwise blistering...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
20 minutes ago
Alaska's Cariaso welcomes baby girl on birthday
By Luisa Morales | 20 minutes ago
Cariaso's wife Erika gave birth to their second child together, a baby girl named Estella Gloria Padilla Cariaso.
Sports
fbfb
46 minutes ago
Philippine Olympic body to elect new officials Nov. 27
By Joey Villar | 46 minutes ago
It also set the filing of certificate candidacy from October 1 to 30 and campaign period starting November 1.
Sports
fbfb
53 minutes ago
National athletes, coaches to receive full salary with signing of 'Bayanihan 2'
By Joey Villar | 53 minutes ago
As part of the provisions of the newly enacted law, sports will get Php180 million, which will cover the full salary of all...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Azkals' Neil Etheridge heads to Birmingham City
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Etheridge inked a four-year deal with Birmingham after spending three years in Cardiff City FC.
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
Celtics oust defending champs Raptors; Nuggets stay alive
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The Celtics will face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with