Alaska's Cariaso welcomes baby girl on birthday

MANILA, Philippines — Alaska Aces head coach Jeffrey Cariaso received a perfect birthday gift, welcoming his daughter early Saturday morning.

Cariaso's wife Erika gave birth to their second child together, a baby girl named Estella Gloria Padilla Cariaso.

The child's birth coincided with Cariaso's 48th birthday.

"Introducing to you my best birthday gift ever," Cariaso wrote on Instagram.

PBA players Jeric Teng, Mo Tautuaa and June Mar Fajardo were among those who wished the tactician congratulations.

"Congratulations Coach!!! She's a Beautiful baby," said Tautuaa.

Cariaso was a seven-time PBA Champion as a player while also nabbing four titles as assistant coach.