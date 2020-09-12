National athletes, coaches to receive full salary with signing of 'Bayanihan 2'

MANILA, Philippines — National athletes and coaches will get back their full monthly salary before the year ends after President Duterte recently signed the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act or “Bayanihan 2.”

As part of the provisions of the newly enacted law, sports will get Php180 million, which will cover the full salary of all members of the Philippine team for the rest of the year.

The monthly stipend was slashed into half last June after government cut back on allocations to sports and channeled it to expenses concerning anything about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re so happy because it will be a big help for us national athletes especially those who rely solely on it,” said 2019 World Women’s champion Nesthy Petecio, who is currently in Davao City, in Filipino.

Tanker Ernie Gawilan, the first Filipino to qualify to next year’s Tokyo Paralympics, said this showed the government cares about athletes.

“This is a proof that the government truly loves the Filipino athletes,” said Gawilan, a multiple ASEAN Para Games gold medalist.

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, who personally lobbied for the inclusion of sports budget, said the national team deserves the government’s full support.

“This is good for our athletes and frontliners,” said Tolentino.