Azkals' Neil Etheridge heads to Birmingham City

MANILA, Philippines — National team goalkeeper Neil Etheridge has signed a deal with second-tier English football club Birmingham City FC.

Etheridge inked a four-year deal with Birmingham after spending three years in Cardiff City FC.

Related Stories Fil-French goalkeeper Areola in Premier League

?? We are delighted to announce the signing of @Neil38Etheridge on a four-year deal. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) September 11, 2020

The 30-year-old goal keeper made 99 appearances for Cardiff City, including a year in English football's top tournament the Premier League.

Etheridge was crucial to Cardiff City's promotion to the Premier League in 2018 and became the first-ever Filipino and Southeast Asian player in the Premier League.

Figures for Etheridge's deal with Birmingham City remained undisclosed.

On Twitter, Etheridge released a statement about his transfer.

"I'm now onto a new chapter of my career and I'm absolutely delighted to sign here at Blues! I can't wait to get started and hopefully play my part in bringing success back to this fantastic club," wrote Etheridge.

The Azkals veteran also paid tribute to Cardiff City after his exit.

"The past 3 years we've had such an amazing time together, being promoted in my first season to the Premier League, and even though we were relegated we gave it a right go in the best league in the world!," he said in an Instagram post.

Earlier this week, Fil-French goalkeeper Alphonse Areola signed with Fulham FC to become the second player with Filipino heritage to play in the Premier League after Etheridge.