Azkals' Neil Etheridge heads to Birmingham City
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 12, 2020 - 1:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — National team goalkeeper Neil Etheridge has signed a deal with second-tier English football club Birmingham City FC.

Etheridge inked a four-year deal with Birmingham after spending three years in Cardiff City FC.

The 30-year-old goal keeper made 99 appearances for Cardiff City, including a year in English football's top tournament the Premier League.

Etheridge was crucial to Cardiff City's promotion to the Premier League in 2018 and became the first-ever Filipino and Southeast Asian player in the Premier League.

Figures for Etheridge's deal with Birmingham City remained undisclosed.

On Twitter, Etheridge released a statement about his transfer.

"I'm now onto a new chapter of my career and I'm absolutely delighted to sign here at Blues! I can't wait to get started and hopefully play my part in bringing success back to this fantastic club," wrote Etheridge.

Firstly I’d just like to take the time to say a massive thank you to Cardiff City FC for everything they’ve done for me. The past 3 years we’ve had such an amazing time together, being promoted in my first season to the Premier League, and even though we were relegated we gave it a right go in the best league in the world! I would like to thank all you guys, the supporters for everything, all the people behind the scenes that make that club run so that we as players can get out there end entertain and of course all the players and friends that I played with during my time with the club. We made some fantastic memories together and I’ll never forget the part the Club and supporters played. I wish the club every success in the future #CityAsOne #Bluebirds #Cardiff #Wales

"The past 3 years we've had such an amazing time together, being promoted in my first season to the Premier League, and even though we were relegated we gave it a right go in the best league in the world!," he said in an Instagram post.

Earlier this week, Fil-French goalkeeper Alphonse Areola signed with Fulham FC to become the second player with Filipino heritage to play in the Premier League after Etheridge.

